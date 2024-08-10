These 3 smart lights will take your dorm room to the next level

The best smart lights can make all the difference when it comes to decorating your dorm room. Their vibrant colors and convenient controls turn any space into a sanctuary for relaxing, studying, and entertaining friends. With a tap or voice command you can pick colors to set the mood. From here you can adjust the brightness and set the schedule for a daily routine.

With a variety of colors and ways to automate these lights, the possibilities are virtually endless. Maybe you'll create a natural sunrise effect that wakes you up in the morning or kick off a cozy rainbow that automatically begins when you return from class. Or maybe you want to have the ultimate setup for a party.

Read on to explore three versatile types of smart lighting options that are perfect for any dorm room: smart panels, smart lamps, and smart light strips. Each offers its own unique features and benefits, so you can choose the one that best suits your style and needs.

Smart shape panels

Nanoleaf Shapes: was $200 now $179 @ Amazon

Connect these hexagon-shaped smart light panels together in a unique layout to create immersive light shows or even reflect content from a display.

If you're looking for the most flair, the Nanoleaf Shapes are a great choice. The $199 Nanoleaf Shapes light panels are modular hexagon tiles that connect together like custom puzzle pieces, pair to your voice assistant of choice, and bring a healthy dose of chaos to your setup. With all their brightness settings, color patterns and pulsing music modes, these highly customizable panels are easy to mount and provide the most immersive experience out of the best smart lights we've used.

They're especially great for gaming setups, since the Screen Mirror feature lets the tiles reflect your computer's display activity with synced lighting. You can use your phone's camera to lay out an AR version of your design, then stick these polygonal panels to your wall to nail your installation from the start. They can be controlled by the Nanoleaf Smarter Series app (iOS, Android) or your voice. Despite the high price tag, they're well worth the splurge. With that said, there are more affordable and easier ways to change your mood.

Smart lamp

Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp: was $60 now $42 @ Amazon

Add this smart lamp to your nightstand or shelf to give your room a splash of color. This model syncs color visuals up with your music and features over 43 scenes. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Don't want to go all out with $200 sticky panels all over the wall? Drop this smart lamp into your space to add some effortless ambiance on a budget. Just place it on a flat surface and it splashes colors over a wide area. You can program this lamp to wake and shut off at specific times and its shape is a perfect bed or deskside companion.

It's dimmable, which is useful for working it into sleep and after-hour routines. You can use this function to program a sunrise or sunset effect. The Govee app's Finger Sketch feature lets you draw color patterns on the App and apply them to your smart lamp directly. While it would be even better if it was cordless, you can't have it all, especially for the relatively budget price.

Smart light strips

Govee RGBIC Gaming Neon Rope Lights: was $90 now $69 @ Amazon

In our review of this light strip from Govee, our editor covered the perimeter of her desk without any hiccups. These strips stand out for the vibrancy of the segmented RGBIC (Red, Green, Blue, Independent Control) layout that can be scheduled and synchronized to sound in the app. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

You can outline the edges of your furniture and walls using light strips. Wrap them along your desk, bed, or TV to give them some pop and change the mood. With millions of color options and dynamic lighting modes, smart light strips can transform any dull corner of your room into a lively, vibrant space.

We like the Govee Neon Rope light strip in particular because it offers segmented color control, meaning you can display multiple colors on the strip simultaneously for a unique and eye-catching look. If you want to get really creative you can create routines. For example, you can create a countdown timer that shifts from green to red to show how much time you have left until you need to leave for class or wrap up study time. The Govee Home app allows you to sync the lights with your music, perfect for creating an energetic atmosphere during parties or a calming vibe when you need to focus.