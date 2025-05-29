DJI Romo robot vacuum packaging spotted in new leak

DJI may be known for making many of the best drones, but the company could soon enter a new market with a rumored robot vacuum, one that allegedly features an integrated mop.

This week, China-based leaker OsitaLV tweeted a picture that appears to show several boxes of the DJI Romo vacuum cleaner on a pallet. This suggests that this is a real product that will be available soon.

I'm sure this thing has no NFZ! pic.twitter.com/TRkv9G80iuMay 29, 2025

As of this writing, DJI has yet to actually announce the Romo or plans for a robot vacuum cleaner. However, there have been several leaks about the vacuum which is supposed to combine a vacuum and a mop.

The rumored robot first popped in a November of 2024 in a leaked photo of the vacuum from behind some glass and faraway.

More recently, an alleged image of the DJI Romo app popped up on Reddit. According to that post, the app has smart features similar to the best robot vacuums. These including mapping, AI cleaning, and schedule timing.

They added that the vacuum is supposed to have six depth of field sensors meant for obstacle avoidance.

DJI is more known for making the best drones but has made other robots including the educational RoboMaster S1.

Will the Romo come to the United States?

The question we have is will the Romo be available outside of China or Europe?

Right now, the company is under threat in the U.S. thanks to bans passed by the US House of Representatives. However, the drone ban was not included in the recent National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate recently. DJI's official blog notes that its products are not banned in the U.S. at this time.

Currently, any bans affecting DJI are mostly focused on its drones. Presumably, robot vacuums would not be be affected since its action cams like the Mavic 4 Pro also seem to be safe from any ban, though there was some uncertainty when the drone first went on sale.

On the other hand, President Trump's tariffs and trade war with China could interrupt any shipments to the United States. As of this writing, the high tariff rates are on pause. Plus, just this week a panel of judges ruled that Trump's tariffs were illegal and needed to be done through Congress.

It's a breath of fresh air for DJI and fans of its products. However, as mentioned, DJI has not officially announced the Romo. For now, we don't know when or if the robot vacuum will launch in the United States or at all.

