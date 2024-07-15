Apple just launched HomePod mini in a new midnight color

Apple has plenty of stuff in the queue, including the heavily rumored iPhone 16 models. That hasn't stopped the company from dropping a new color for its HomePod mini smart home speaker. The color, which Apple calls midnight, is made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric.

As you might expect from the name, the new color is black, so it's a good option for those looking for a neutral tone that'll fit in with most of their home decor.

Apple HomePod mini midnight: $99 @ Apple

The smaller version of Apple's HomePod smart home speaker got a new color to round out the offerings. While the larger HomePod was already offered in the midnight color, it's good to see Apple drop the color in the smaller, more affordable model. Nothing has changed in terms of features, so you don't need to worry about getting this if you already have the current colors. But if you want a neutral color and don't have one yet, it's worth snagging a HomePod mini in the new dark color.

As far as the look of the color, it's slightly darker than the Space Gray that was available previously, so it should look good in just about any room, regardless of color theme.

With the HomePod mini, Apple offers solid audio quality with a single speaker. You can also get more than one to create a stereo pair for louder, more intense audio. There's also multiroom support, which lets you play your favorite songs all around your home.

In our HomePod mini review, Mike Prospero said, "For the size, there’s no better-sounding smart speaker than the HomePod mini." Its biggest competitors are the Echo Dot and Nest mini, but the HomePod mini outshines them in terms of overall sound quality.

