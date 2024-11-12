Apple AirPods could start monitoring your health from 2026 — what we know

The next few years could be a big deal for new Apple releases, according to analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. Writing in a new blog post, Kuo claims that there will be two more Apple products on the way in 2026 — a smart home camera and a more health-centric version of the AirPods.

Kuo claims that mass production on a new wireless smart home IP camera is set to begin at some point in 2026 — with the goal of shipping “tens of millions” of units each year. Kuo doesn’t go into many details about the camera itself, only that he expects it will be “significantly enhanced” by Apple’s existing product ecosystem and links to both Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Presumably this is different to Apple’s smart display, which is expected to arrive sometime next year. Recent reports suggest that the device will have an iPad-like display , like Amazon’s Echo Show, with plans to expand into the smart home space further over the next couple of years. Adding a camera into the mix would be the perfect way to do that, especially if Apple can offer AI-powered features alongside basic recording and live view features.

As for the AirPods, Kuo claims that because the Apple Watch has been such a success, Apple is shifting focus on the AirPods and emphasizing health management features. Again the details aren’t clear, but it seems Apple will begin shifting focus towards this area from 2026, with future models “integrating more health management features."

We’ve seen other companies do this in the past, like Samsung’s heart-rate tracking in Galaxy Buds. However these features often come at the expense of battery life, and considering the buds' small size, Apple is going to have to ensure people can still use AirPods for extended periods.

It’s been rumored that the upcoming Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 will come with heart rate monitoring , so this could be an indicator of how Apple plans to expand health-based features onto the flagship AirPods buds.

It’s going to be a while before we actually get to see and try these new products for ourselves. But it does mean that Apple is expanding beyond its usual array or products and into new areas — which has taken long enough. Let’s just hope they don’t get delayed.

