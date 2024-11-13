Sick of Google Photos? These 3 Fujifilm deals will save you up to $43 on physical snaps

These deals are worth capturing

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Blue
Black Friday deals are here, and amidst the tech deals and gadget discounts, I've found something a bit more meaningful. Between endless scrolling and countless photos (I'm at 13,000 and counting), our phones have become digital storage dumps. Fujifilm offers two ways to break free of this — by printing your favorite phone shots, or capturing instant photos you can hold right away.

Whether you're after a portable printer or instant camera, these deals help get your favorite shots off your phone and into your hands.

Fujifilm deals

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini bundle:
Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini bundle: was $179 now $136 at Amazon US

This complete starter kit has everything for your instant photography journey. You get the user-friendly Mini 11 camera in Sky Blue, a custom case, a generous pack of 50 film sheets, and a flamingo-themed photo album to store your shots. The Mini 11's auto-exposure and selfie mirror make it perfect for beginners.

Fujifilm Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer
Fujifilm Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer: was $99 now $84 at Amazon US

This clever little printer turns your smartphone photos into instant film prints in seconds. The updated Link 2 adds fun features like drawing with light, frame effects, and the ability to print stills from videos. The intuitive app makes it easy to edit, customize and print your favorite shots.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Sprinkles Film
Fujifilm Instax Mini Sprinkles Film : was $15 now $12 at Amazon US

Add some personality to your prints with this playful sprinkle-bordered film. Each pack includes 10 shots featuring colorful confetti-style borders. Compatible with all Instax Mini cameras and printers — perfect for parties or adding flair to everyday shots.

Even in these days of digital photography, there's something to be said for physical photos.

I still remember finding my parents' old Polaroids in the attic; faded summer holidays and '80s haircuts that would never survive our 'only the good angles' era.

In an age where memories live and die on our phones, it's no wonder instant cameras are making a comeback among a generation that grew up without photo albums.

