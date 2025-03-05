Shark just dropped a new bladeless fan that promises to be the most powerful on the market

Shark just announced its latest innovation, the TurboBlade Fan. Coined to be the most powerful bladeless fan, it can accelerate air up to 80 feet at its highest speed—a pretty big deal in the already well-stocked home cooling market.

It's not the first fan from Shark, but it's certainly the first one to act and look like this. The six models in the FlexBreeze family all appear how you'd expect a fan to look with a large head and fixed base - whether floor standing or table. This is where the TurboBlade stands out. The ultra-quiet bladeless tower has oscillating multi-directional blades that can spread cool air across your home and also doesn't look like a fan at all.

The Shark TurboBlade Fan is now available to buy for $249.99 from SharkHome.com, though only available in the Coal model for now - with Dove White labelled as 'coming soon.'

Shark TurboBlade Fan: $249.99 at Sharkclean The Shark TurboBlade is the most powerful bladeless fan on the market. Yet reaching such high speeds doesn't prevent it from being incredible quiet, too. That's thanks to the sleek design with oscillating dual 360-degree coverage. It's also incredibly user-friendly, making for a standout product at just $249.99.

Double the coverage

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark TurboBlade is packed with features that make it a unique offering from the household appliances brand. And with such a busy cooling category market, it's important to stand out from the pack.

A premium thin design full of cutomization

The Shark TurboBlade Fan is an incredibly discreet cooling product - not only in sound, but in the way it looks. The multi-directional blades pivot, twist and oscillate around the adjustable telescoping pole to provide coverage across your home. A fantastic innovation that means you can use the fan in both a horizontal and vertical orientation, to suit your every need.

Ten different speeds

The other fans in Shark's extensive range all have five different speeds, but the TurboBlade has ten. Depending on your cooling preference, that's a lot of choice. And there's even specific modes like Sleep that'll mute chimes and lights on the unit, as well as optimizing speed to make sure you get the best sleep. Then there's BreezeBoost for a powerful airflow in a burst mode and Natural Breeze Mode which randomizes airflow as if to emulate the great outdoors.

Optimal sleep

(Image credit: Shark)

Alongside Sleep Mode, the TurboBlade also has an AirBlanket mode - geared towards sleeping. For this, the fan delivers ultra-quiet cooling power in the horizontal alignment to make sure you're getting widespread and consistent coverage.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Easy to clean

A fear when inviting new household appliances into your home is that there's just one more thing that you'll need to clean. Fortunately, the TurboBlade's wipe-clean Dust Defense makes this task a whole lot easier - and will make your ProBlade last a lot longer, too.

Powerful but discreet

(Image credit: Shark)

Whilst its been slated as the most powerful bladeless fan, the TurboBlade will not overwhelm with noise or presence. And that's even when oscillating for 360-degree coverage between vertical Tower Mode and horizontal widespread Air Blanket Mode. With dual blades and twistable vents, it'll still remain at a discreet level of noise, especially when utilizing the multiple sleep modes - just some of the 10 different ones on offer.

And while the TurboBlade's design is also incredibly sleek and subtle, Shark still somehow make room to store your remote - with a magnetic backing. In part due to its just under 45cm height with a 31.5cm width. Plus, the telescoping pole can also be adjusted on height preference. To achieve high-speed and still be ultra-quiet is quite an impressive skill and one that Shark claim is incredibly possible with their new innovation. We'll reserve judgment until we get our hands on a model for a full review, but we're certainly excited at the limitlessly cooling prospect.