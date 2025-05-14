This simple hack will keep your birdbath clean and algae-free, and all it costs is some spare change

Birdbaths are a great way to encourage birds and other wildlife into your garden, but they can be tricky to keep them clean and algae-free. And I know from first-hand experience that it’s a real issue, because as soon as the spring arrives, I check on my birdbath each and every morning.

You’ll find me wandering out into my backyard with a watering can in hand, checking on my plants and wildlife and changing the water in my birdbath. And if I’m quiet, I’ll watch the feathered creatures as they take a refreshing drink, or splash about shaking their wings in the cool water.

However, when I take a deeper look inside the birdbath, I notice it’s not as clean as I would like. The bottom is marked with mucky green algae, which also creeps onto the pebbles, which I’ve carefully placed to give the birds some height to perch on, dip in, and drink.

To keep the bird bath clean and algae-free, I regularly empty it out and give it a good scrub. But, I could be wasting my time, as I’ve just discovered a quick and easy hack that will keep my birdbath clean.

Throw in a coin

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To reduce the chore of cleaning algae out of your bird bath, Sam Stevens, garden design expert at Pergolux UK, recommends placing a copper coin into the fresh water. What could be simpler?

But I want to know how it works. Copper works as an algicide and kills or inhibits algae growth in water, so by placing a copper coin in your bird bath, you’ll be making it a safer place for birds to drink and cool down. You’ll also be able to enjoy looking at a feature that’s not filled with green-stained water.

Did you know?

Stevens also adds that algae can occur when debris falls into the water. So, this is one reason to think about where you position your birdbath. Placing it under a tree will keep the water cooler, but will result in more debris, and the likelihood of predators keeping an eager eye on the birds.

Algae in birdbaths can occur from debris falling into the water, so it’s important to refill them every couple of days. If you notice algae is persistently coming back, thoroughly clean your birdbath and place a copper coin into the fresh water. This can help slow down the growth of algae.

How often should you clean a bird bath?

The RSPB recommends cleaning a bird bath at least once a week, and states, “it’s crucial to keep their feeding area clean to prevent the spread of infectious disease.”



How to prevent algae from growing

There’s another good reason to regularly change the water in your bird bath. Replacing the water will help keep algae from growing, making it easier to keep clean in the long term.