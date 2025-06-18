This $10 bird bath from Aldi is the best way to attract wildlife to your yard — but it'll sell out fast

Aldi’s $10 bird trough has just landed, but don’t delay, this chirpy cheap deal won’t be hanging around for long.

The Belavi Bird Drinking Trough will attract the birds to your backyard, allowing you to enjoy the local wildlife without splashing out.

The drinking trough is available in two designs. A natural version features two birds perched on the side of the trough and is available direct from Aldi for $9.99. The green version features two frogs on the side of the trough and is also available direct from Aldi for $9.99.

Aldi Belavi Round Bird Drinking Trough, Natural: $9.99 at aldi.us I'll be swooping up this Aldi birdbath for my backyard. As well as the natural version with two birds perched on the edge, it's also available in a green design with two frogs. And to help secure the bird bath to a rail, it comes with a fixing mount.

What’s more, the bird baths come with a fixing mount, so you can secure the bird bath to a railing, table, or other platform to keep it stable. So, even if your only outside space is a balcony, you can still attract the birds and create your own wildlife haven.

Apart from providing a much-needed drinking supply in the summer, the shallow bird trough will also act as local lido. Somewhere for those birds to ruffle their feathers, bathe, and cool down in the heat.

Find a shady place

(Image credit: Aldi)

It’s best to keep your bird trough in the shade. This will keep the birds cool when they drink and will also slow down evaporation, so there’s something left for the birds to drink when they visit.

They’ll also appreciate having a nearby tree to escape to, but do be wary of neighborhood cats, who could be lurking nearby for their prey.

Keep it clean

Be sure to keep your birdbath clean and algae-free, preventing it from becoming green and slimy. It’s also important to empty and refill it every day, to give the bird fresh water to drink. Another way to avoid a build up of debris in the trough is to avoid placing it directly underneath trees, even though the birds appreciate a shady spot.