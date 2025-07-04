Gardeners urged to use a sponge in the yard this summer — and it makes more sense than you think
Don’t throw out your old sponges
With temperatures rising, we’ve not the only ones struggling in the heatwave.
Our beautiful plants or vegetable crops can quickly become parched in the blazing sun, which is why it's important to protect your yard in a heatwave.
But if you can’t keep on top of watering, experts are urging gardeners to do this one simple thing in their yard this summer.
What’s more, all you’ll need is this common cleaning essential found in most households, that is easy to use and could help to keep your soil hydrated in hot weather.
So what is this rather unusual plant care hack?
Don’t throw out old sponges
Sponges are commonly used to wash dishes or cleaning tasks around the home. But instead of throwing out old sponges, there’s a rather clever way you can repurpose them in the garden.
Experts recommend adding sponges to soil to help plants stay hydrated, especially during the summer heatwave.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Since sponges absorb water, adding them directly to dry or parched soil helps retain water and ensures plants stay hydrated. This will eventually break down and decompose into the soil.
This clever trick was demonstrated on YouTube by a gardening pro going by the name Simple & Fast.
It begins by saying “Never throw them out again!! The sponges used are worth pure gold on your plants in home and garden.”
The video was met with mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing a concern for the microplastics that might be going into vegetable plants or herb gardens.
While others said it’s a “genius” idea for short-term use, or for going away on a long vacation to ensure plants survive the heat.
In any case, this simple hack will help keep soil moist and is beneficial for parched indoor or outdoor plants at high risk of dehydration.
How to add an old sponge to your soil
According to the expert, let the sponge rest in water with a “little bit of soap” for one hour before giving it a thorough rinse.
Next, cut the sponge into little cube-like pieces and mix into the soil, at the base of your plant pots.
Once the sponge pieces are mixed with the soil in the pots, this will absorb moisture and help keep plants hydrated for longer periods.
So the next time you’re washing up, keep your old sponges and put them to good use in the yard this summer.
More from Tom's Guide
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.