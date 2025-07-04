Gardeners urged to use a sponge in the yard this summer — and it makes more sense than you think

With temperatures rising, we’ve not the only ones struggling in the heatwave.

Our beautiful plants or vegetable crops can quickly become parched in the blazing sun, which is why it's important to protect your yard in a heatwave.

But if you can’t keep on top of watering, experts are urging gardeners to do this one simple thing in their yard this summer.

What’s more, all you’ll need is this common cleaning essential found in most households, that is easy to use and could help to keep your soil hydrated in hot weather.

So what is this rather unusual plant care hack?

Don’t throw out old sponges

Hand squeezing a blue sponge (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sponges are commonly used to wash dishes or cleaning tasks around the home. But instead of throwing out old sponges, there’s a rather clever way you can repurpose them in the garden.

Experts recommend adding sponges to soil to help plants stay hydrated, especially during the summer heatwave.

Since sponges absorb water, adding them directly to dry or parched soil helps retain water and ensures plants stay hydrated. This will eventually break down and decompose into the soil.

This clever trick was demonstrated on YouTube by a gardening pro going by the name Simple & Fast.

It begins by saying “Never throw them out again!! The sponges used are worth pure gold on your plants in home and garden.”

NEVER THROW THEM AGAIN !! the sponges used are WORTH PURE GOLD on your plants in HOME AND GARDEN - YouTube Watch On

The video was met with mixed reactions, with some viewers expressing a concern for the microplastics that might be going into vegetable plants or herb gardens.

While others said it’s a “genius” idea for short-term use, or for going away on a long vacation to ensure plants survive the heat.

In any case, this simple hack will help keep soil moist and is beneficial for parched indoor or outdoor plants at high risk of dehydration.

How to add an old sponge to your soil

According to the expert, let the sponge rest in water with a “little bit of soap” for one hour before giving it a thorough rinse.

Next, cut the sponge into little cube-like pieces and mix into the soil, at the base of your plant pots.

Once the sponge pieces are mixed with the soil in the pots, this will absorb moisture and help keep plants hydrated for longer periods.

So the next time you’re washing up, keep your old sponges and put them to good use in the yard this summer.