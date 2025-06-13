Attract the birds to your backyard without splashing out: Snap up Aldi’s $10 bird bath
Swoop up a bargain before it takes flight
I can’t tell you how much I enjoy watching the birds in my backyard. The most contentment I get is watching them drink and bathe in the bird bath I put out for them.
And right now, you, too, can attract the birds to your backyard without splashing out. That's because Aldi is about to release the Belavi Bird Drinking Trough — and I wanted to give you the heads-up.
At just $10, this bird-friendly garden product will encourage the local wildlife into your yard while giving you the chance to share in the bird’s antics while they take a drink and cool down in the summer heat.
You can pick up the Belavi Bird Drinking Trough at Aldi stores from June 18 onwards — but be quick because Aldi bargains don’t stick around for long.
The trough is available in two different designs — a classic version that features two small birds side by side and a lime-green trough with two frogs.
It also comes with an attachment to keep it stable, so you can secure it to a railing, table, or other platform in your backyard without the worry of it toppling over.
Although Aldi’s product is designed as a drinking trough, I know that small birds don’t need a great depth of water to splash about and cool down. Only yesterday, I was watching a robin putting on a show as it ruffled its feathers and sprayed water about.
So, while they’ll enjoy taking a drink to cool down, you’ll also be allowing them to clean up!
Where to place your birdbath
I’d always advise keeping your bird trough in the shade. Although birds will benefit from having a nearby tree to escape to, just ensure the local neighborhood cat hasn’t got a nearby hiding place where they can pounce out.
Other ways to attract birds into your backyard
Besides attracting birds to your yard with a birdbath, they’ll also enjoy a tasty snack, and there’s no better way to encourage birds into your backyard than with a bird feeder.
I recommend trying out the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder after my colleague Mike Prospero tried it out in his yard. Apart from housing food, it contains a smart camera that captures the birds in action.
