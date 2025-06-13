This one natural ingredient will revive scorched grass and make your lawn green again this summer

Warmer temperatures are finally here, and it's the ideal time to get outdoors and fully enjoy your yard.

But if you’ve noticed that your once lush, green grass is starting to turn brown and dry, it can look rather lacklustre and unhealthy.

This is especially the case during hot weather, when our lawns are dehydrated and scorched from a heatwave.

And while the first thought would be to water our lawns more often, too much water could lead to fungal diseases, and unhealthy soil.

Luckily, there is one simple gardening trick you can do to revive dead grass — and make your lawn green again. What’s more, it’s chemical-free, eco-friendly, and more importantly, won’t cost you anything at all.

So what is this ‘free’ natural ingredient that will revive your green grass?

Lay down mulch

Gloved hands holding mulch (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gardening experts swear by mulch as a great, natural solution to restore our lawns.

Essentially, mulch is a layer of organic matter such as compost, grass clippings, or bark chips, and is one of the simplest ways to add extra moisture into your soil.

Mulch will also help water to fully soak into the soil, without evaporating too much, which also means you can water less frequently.

What’s more, mulched grass clippings are made up of about 85% water, and contain all the essential ingredients needed for strengthening grass and soil.

"Adding organic material, such as peat or humates, can significantly boost the soil’s ability to retain moisture,” says Ryan Walts, expert and coach of Lawn Squad.

“This increased water-holding capacity helps reduce drought stress by ensuring more water is available to the grass. Plus, amending the soil with organics can help it to fight through high drought stress periods.”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Take a garden fork or tiller and mix mulch into the top layer of soil until it’s fully integrated.

Simply take a garden fork or tiller and mix mulch into the top layer of soil until it’s fully integrated. Then give it a good watering to activate the compost and release its nutrients.

This should help to lock in the moisture on your parched, brown grass and revive it again — especially during hotter days.

You can also add a thick layer of organic mulch to your landscaped plants in the yard too, to help them survive the heat.

What’s more, mulch is relatively easy to make at home, and you can learn how to make mulch from fallen leaves, or check out these clever ways you can reuse grass clippings after mowing.

So if you want lush, green grass all summer, you’d better start mulching!