Smeg just unveiled its first ever grill — with a unique twist

Right now, kitchen and bath industry specialists are descending upon Las Vegas to show off their new products at KBIS. While we're expecting lots of interesting innovations from big brands at this three-day event, one of the first to take us off the mark with a spectacular announcement is Smeg. And alongside an epic 50+ new products from the luxury kitchen appliance brand is an unexpected innovation: its first grill.

Before you get too excited, no, it doesn't come in all the wonderfully retro Smeg colorways. But, it is premium stainless steel, which is an excellent material for any grilling experience. The Smeg Built-In Electric BBQ Grill is designed for both indoor or outdoor installation, which is a pretty unique twist, and comes in three different sizes — 24-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch widths.

As Smeg's first offering into the grilling space, it's exciting to see what they're bringing to the table — and KBIS clearly is, too. The show has placed the Smeg grill as a 2025 Best of KBIS Awards finalist in the Best of Show category, with the results coming later this week.

What we know

So, what else do we know about Smeg's grill? Well, with the two larger BBQs, you'll find two grills and a griddle incorporated, meaning you can grill, sauté and sear all at the same time (if you feel so inclined). These grill zones are also kitted out with independent heat control, as well as what Smeg are calling "zero smoke", a welcome phrase if you're planning on putting this grill inside your home.

It's certainly a competitive space with the heat already turned up a few notches for 2025. We've seen a whole host of big product launches from already well-established grilling brands like Kamado Joe's latest smart grill, Traegar's new Woodbridge line and Weber's 3 new grills, including its cheapest pellet grill yet, to name but a few. To earn a spot in the best grills guide then, the steaks are high.

In sleek stainless steel, it's designed to be built into your kitchen worktops — both inside and outside. And it's certainly a step away from the classic Smeg retro vibes, more likely fitting instead into the brand's other aesthetic ranges like Piano Design or Classica. So, who's it for? Well, while we don't know the price of the grill, or when it will be available, we'd hazard a guess that it's designed for serious grillers.

What else is new?

We've drawn focus onto Smeg's grill, because it's arguably the most exciting product we've seen so far from KBIS this year, but there's plenty more to talk about. Smeg also revealed a few appliances with enticing new features. Take the all-new dishwasher collection, for instance. While there are five new models with an abundance of feature tiers, there's one included accessory that truly caught our eye — the WinePro.

For this, Smeg has increased loading capabilities for wine glassware with designated decanter support and an industry-first bottom rack loading option. No more toppling sideways wine glasses with extra dishwasher water lolling around inside.

While Smeg are well-known for their retro, sleek and premium refrigerators, they've got more to offer in this space, too. Their all-new Dolomite collection of cutomizable built-in cooling appliances means you can Tetris fit a range of refrigeration, freezer, wine column, and bottom-mount refrigeration with stainless steel or custom panel doors to slot into whatever kitchen space you have.

Then, there's the next most noteworthy new addition to Smeg's line-up after the grill, the reveal of the brand's first ever laundry appliances. For this category, they've unveiled both a 24-inch front-loading washer and electric dryer with stackable option. While we don't know a lot about them, we do know they've each got 15 different wash/dry settings to take on your laundry load in style.

It's huge news from Smeg with over 50 new products across every category to add to their collection — and we're certainly looking forward to getting our hands on some of them for a full review.