Weber just launched 3 new grills for 2025, including a its cheapest pellet grill yet

Weber has expanded its grill offering in 2025 with three new products designed to make smart grilling more accessible than ever. The collection re-imagines the iconic Spirit grill, which is currently listed as Tom's Guide's best grill you can buy, and its popular Slate griddle lineup is also expanding for 2025.

The new, more compact 28" stand-up model requires no pre-seasoning and features the same user-friendly, rust-free features we loved when we tested the Slate last year.

The release I'm most excited about is the new Smoque; a pellet grill that's designed for low-and-slow cooking at an accessible price point. Although it's not available to buy in the U.S. just yet, the Smoque comes in two sizes and starts at $699 or £749 in the U.K., where it's already available.

The Smoque features a new SmoqueVent system that circulates smoke inside the cooking chamber for increased flavor, and Rapid React PID boosts heat to stabilize cooking temperature after the grill lid has been opened. Here's more of what Weber has in store for 2025.

Smokin' hot

(Image credit: Weber)

While there are cheaper pellet grills on the market, Weber's new Smoque grill is its cheapest pellet offering to date, and its 38" width is ideal for those who enjoy smokers but don't have the space (or mouths to feed) to warrant a large, premium model like the brand's popular Searwood line.

The Smoque is engineered to excel at temperatures between 180°F to 275°F / 82°C to 135°C, for optimum slow cooking. It's versatile though, with a top temperature of 500°F / 260°C that will be suitable for roasting and baking.

(Image credit: Weber)

Like Weber's more premium Searwood line, the Smoque is fitted with a RAPIDREACT PID Controller which allows continuous temperature monitoring and smart controls. Like Weber's modern lineup, the Smoque can be paired with the Weber app and comes with two smart probes for complete remote monitoring. If you're less tech-savvy, you'll still enjoy the LCD controller which shows live temperatures, cook status and probe readings.

It also features a new Smoquevent system, which sits between the cooking grates and burn pot to keep smoke circulating around food for evenly-smoked meats and maximum flavor. And if you want even more smokiness, you can turn on the Smokeboost setting with a turn-and-press dial.

Streamlined grilling

(Image credit: Weber)

Weber's new lineup is designed to pair with the brand's WeberWorks accessories. This allows you to attach a side table to your grill and slot in a range of handy extras, from chopping boards to a handy caddy that can hold all your sauces. The new accessory system will be compatible with the new Smoque, meaning if you want the side table and accessory hooks that have historically come as standard with new Weber grills, you'll now need to pay extra for them, with the accessory table starting at $99. On the plus side, these extras look pretty cool.

We'll be testing Weber's new grills ahead of the summer months to help you decide if they're right for you. While they're not available to buy at present in the U.S., you can shop them direct at Weber U.K. and sign up for notifications on the availability of the Smoque, Slate 28" and the re-imagined Spirit E-310.