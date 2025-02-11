Kamado Joe's latest smart grill is a pitmaster's dream — here's why

Kamado Joe makes some of the best grills on the market with sturdy and well-insulated ceramic plates that stay hot for hours. And in what Kamado Joe is calling "the future of outdoor cooking" they've taken their existing Konnected Joe digital charcoal grill and smoker — and made it bigger and better.

With the iconic vibrant red style, ceramic build, and multiple cooking functions, the Big Joe Konnected Joe joins the line-up, but brings with it a whole lot more to offer home and professional chefs. It comes with a hefty price tag at $2,999. Compared to the original Konnected Joe, priced at $1,699, that's $1,300 more. So, what do you get for the price? Well, a 24-inch ceramic grill, 6 inches bigger than the OG, and 200 sq. in. more cooking space, for starters.

Kamado Joe Big Joe Konnected Joe: $2,999 at kamadojoe.com The Big Joe Konnected Joe is packed with features. Merging the old with the new, it offers traditional ceramic charcoal grilling, but controlled through an app. That means setting the temperatures and times, monitoring meat probes, and discovering new recipes, all from the palm of your hand. The Big Joe is an upgrade from the original in more ways than one, but you'll have to pay a premium price for this unique cooking experience.

What we know about the Big Joe Konnected Joe

The Big Joe Konnected Joe (Image credit: Kamado Joe)

The Big Joe Konnected Joe takes everything from the original Konnected Joe, but on a bigger scale. The ceramic grill and smoker, now with 200 more sq. in. of cooking space, connects to an app that operates the temperature, without ever having to touch the grill. While you can control it from your smart device, you can also operate it from the Kontrol Board, positioned at the front of the Big Joe displaying everything you need.

In comparison to the Konnected Joe, the Big Joe has a 'Divide & Conquer' mentality with two-tiers of stainless steel grates taking the original 250 sq. in. cooking space up to a mighty impressive 450 sq. in. That's the same as the Big Joe II from the range, but this new Konnected variant is weighs in at 60 pounds lighter.

It also has what Kamado Joe like to call the Kontrol Tower top vent that produces better heat within the Big Joe whilst keeping smoke management under control. If you're more hands-on, the Classic cooking mode will allow you to take control of the temperature. But, if you're a more laid-back griller and smoker, you can opt for the Automatic cooking mode and let Kamado Joe take the reins.

Traditional design, modern features

The Gozney Tread with additional Venture Stand (Image credit: Kamado Joe)

Kamado Joe have lovingly crafted a ceramic grill and smoker that sits firmly in the digital age. Controlled from the palm of your hand, it transforms one of the oldest cooking methods, taking it to the next level. You can set grilling or smoking temperatures from 225 to 700°F, receive cooking alerts, and monitor your timers.

There's plenty more streamlined features aside from the app though. Take The Automatic Fire Starter, for instance, with just the push of a button you can light your fire with significant ease. Or the Air Lift, which makes lifting the ceramic grill dome a whole lot easier.

With all these modern adjustments, the Big Joe Konnected Joe makes grilling and smoking a premium experience. For big fans of this type of cooking, you'll have to part ways with $2,999, but the features you get in exchange are pretty darn cool.