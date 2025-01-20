Traeger just launched 3 new pellet grills, including its smartest grill yet

Celebrating the brand's 40th birthday, Traeger just released a new line of sleek pellet grills. The Woodridge line features three shiny new grills: the Woodridge Pellet ($799), Woodridge Pro ($999) and Woodridge Elite ($1,599).

Traeger's Timberline grill is currently listed as the top pellet grill in our guide to the best grills, but with its modern looks and smart functionality, the Woodridge line could well outpace it. The Woodridge is a good-looking pellet grill with the brand's signature WiFIRE technology, but when you upgrade to the Pro model you'll benefit from a new "Super Smoke Mode", which is designed to improve smoke flow for a deeper wood-fired flavor.

Iconic grilling brand Weber also announced 3 new grills for 2025 just last week, making this an exciting year for outdoor cooking. We'll be testing these grills to see if they can oust the competition from our grill buying guide, but in the meantime, here's what's new with Traeger's new Woodridge line.

Never run out of pellets

The Traeger Woodridge Pro (Image credit: Traeger)

At $799, the Woodridge line's base model is competitively priced in the pellet grill market. It's got a generous 860 square inches of cooking space, and features a smart hopper clean out button that allows you to flush out un-used pellets to allow you to switch up your flavor.

The upgraded Woodridge Pro and the Elite model are both designed for feasting, with a 970 square inch cooking capacity. They also feature built-in pellet sensor technology, meaning it can remind you when it's time for a top up and make sure you never run out mid-way through cooking. We've seen this same tech in the Traeger Ironwood Pro, which comes in at $1,199, but it's a little more accessible for the Woodridge Pro's $999.

You'll also benefit from improved insulation across the Woodridge line, designed to offer an enhanced experience when grilling and smoking in the winter. Using WiFire, you can remotely monitor your grill via an app and adjust temperature as and when needed.

The Traeger Woodridge Elite (Image credit: Traeger)

Similar to Weber's new WeberWorks line, Traeger's got a new Pop And Lock Accessory line. This means you can now have extra attachments for your Traeger grill, including an added shelf for more prep space, a caddy to hold glazes and sauces, and even a roll rack for keeping aluminum foil close to hand.

Pellet grills can get messy, so Traeger's added a new EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg which collects drippings and ash in a single-use container that slots into place directly underneath your grill. It looks a lot like a coffee filter, allowing you to throw waste directly in the trash instead of sweeping out the base of your grill.

While the Traeger Woodridge Elite is currently unavailable, you can find the Woodridge for $799.99 and Woodridge Pro for $999.99 at Traeger now. We'll be testing the Woodridge line ahead of Summer 2025, but going off specs alone, this is one of the most exciting pellet grill releases I've seen in a while.