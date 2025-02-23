Smeg Retro Kitchen Scale brings a touch of '50s charm to the countertop

The best kitchen appliances combine reliable functionality with eye-catching design, and Smeg’s retro kitchenware has a history of ticking both boxes. With the new Retro Kitchen Scale, the company looks set to continue to do this, although you certainly pay a premium for aesthetics.

Now on sale for $189.95 at Crate & Barrel, with other retailers set to follow next month, the scales embrace a 1950s aesthetic, with a round analog needled dial giving a clear readout of measurements in ounces and grams. If you prefer to work in milliliters or pounds, a digital read-out is also included in an understated manner underneath the dial, letting you convert between the four measurements at will.

Smeg claims the scale is accurate to one gram, and can measure up to five kilograms of weight. The anti-slip rubber feet should keep it in place, and it comes with a dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl — though the weighing plate is also compatible with the bowl from Smeg’s retro-style stand mixer, should you already have one in your kitchen.

It will automatically turn off after three minutes, so you won’t wear the battery down unnecessarily, and when the battery is empty (after around 36 hours of use, according to the manufacturer), you’ll find it’s easily rechargeable via USB in four hours.

(Image credit: Smeg / Facebook)

The Retro Kitchen Scale is available in three colors — black, white and cream — though the bowl and dial remain the same on each, so the difference between the three is less stark than you’d imagine. If none of these shades appeal, Smeg says new colors will launch in the Spring.

This is Smeg’s second digital scale, following on from last year’s more modern-looking Collezione model. It launched at a similar price, but can now be had for around $150 if you shop around.

While undoubtedly easy on the eye, we’ve found Smeg’s retro products to be something of a mixed bag in our reviews. While the Smeg EGF03 Espresso Machine and Smeg Retro Stand Mixer got solid four-star scores from us, we found that the Smeg ECF02 Espresso Machine was style at the expense of substance, given its $529 asking price.

Coffee is easier to get wrong than weight, of course, so if you love the design of Smeg’s Retro Kitchen Scale, it’s probably a safer bet. Just remember that cheaper scales will offer the same functionality, even if they do sport a more utilitarian look.