Ninja just dropped its new outdoor pizza oven with a major upgrade — at a very tantalizing price

News
By
published

"Authentic flavors without the fuss"

Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven
(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja just announced its latest innovation, the Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven. This outdoor pizza oven bakes, broils, warms, proofs, can hit temperatures of 90-700°F, and it's completely flame-free.

This isn't Ninja's first pizza oven, but it's the only offering to feature a viewing window that allows you to watch your food as it cooks.

Some people love the charm of a wood-fired pizza oven, but for others, the convenience of an electric model (complete with pre-set modes for different types of pie) can't be beaten. "We heard our consumers loud and clear," said Kelly Megel, VP of Ninja Marketing, "they wanted a compact, premium, and outdoor pizza oven that delivers authentic flavors without the fuss of a full-size brick oven.”

The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven is available to buy for $279 from NinjaKitchen.com, and we'll be testing this latest release to see if it deserves a spot in our guide to the best outdoor pizza ovens shortly.

Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven
Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven: $279 at Ninjakitchen

The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven aims to offer low-maintenance cooking at a medium price point. The oven offers a sizable 12" x 12" cavity and is weather-resistant for outdoor storage.

View Deal

What's new?

Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven

(Image credit: Ninja)

“With the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven, we've delivered a solution that takes the intimidation out of outdoor pizza making," said Kelly Megel, VP of Ninja Marketing. "Now, you can achieve your perfect pizza in minutes, without constant monitoring or adjustments. It's the perfect blend of convenience, performance, and value."

The Artisan certainly looks luxe, and it would pair well with Ninja's other most recent launch — the Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill. It also reminds me of my personal go-to pizza oven, the Ooni Volt, because it has 5 pre-set cooking modes to take the guesswork out of cooking that perfect pizza.

The Ninja Artisan oven can cook pizza in five different settings: Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom. The biggest difference from the Ooni Volt? It can't be used indoors, and at $279, it's $620 cheaper.

Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja's first pizza oven, the Woodfire Pizza Oven scored a 4.5-star rating when we reviewed it back in 2023. So what's the difference between the Artisan oven and the Woodfire Pizza Oven? They both offer 5 pre-set pizza modes and can hit up to 700°F, but the new Artisan has a handy viewing window that allows you to peek in and see how your pizza is looking, without opening the oven door and letting all the heat out.

The Artisan is also the cheaper option, with the Woodfire Pizza Oven costing $399 at NinjaKitchen. For that extra cost though, you'll get the benefit of Woodfire smoking for cooking meats and infusing food with that wood-fired flavor.

We'll be reviewing the Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven in the coming weeks to see how it compares to all our favorites. From our first look though, it offers a lot of impressive features for the price.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
TOPICS
Millie Fender
Millie Fender
Senior Homes Editor

Millie is the Senior Home Editor at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners. Starting out in 2019 as a Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, Millie then moved on to Future's Homes portfolio, where she eventually oversaw all product testing as Head of Reviews.

With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie's not tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice.

When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about outdoors
Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker

Masterbuilt AutoIgnite Series 545 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker review
Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill

Cuisinart's new Propel+ 3-in-1 might be the best value grill of 2025 — here's why
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop
See more latest
Most Popular
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain competes in his quarterfinal match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic ahead of the Indian Wells 2025 BNP Paribas Open.
How to watch Indian Wells: live stream tennis online
A MacBook Air tease by Tim Cook
Apple's Tim Cook just teased 'Something in the Air' ahead of MacBook Air M4 launch
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
Hulu's Oscars outage has users outraged — here's what happened
Infinix tri-fold foldasphone phone concept
Tri-fold flip phones are coming and this concept device shows how they could work
(L-R) Jay Ellis as Jay and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in &quot;Running Point&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new show with Kate Hudson just went straight to No. 1 — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Where to stream ‘Anora’ — how to watch the Oscar winner right now
Le Creuset Gourmand Collections
Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve
IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart desk
IKEA just quietly released a new storage solution — and it's ideal for tiny spaces
Aurzen Zip projector
I just tried this foldable projector that fits in the palm of your hand — and it's one of the coolest gadgets of the year
tcl nxtpaper 60 handset from the back
TCL wants to bring AI features to $200 phones — here’s how it will work