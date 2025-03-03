Ninja just dropped its new outdoor pizza oven with a major upgrade — at a very tantalizing price

Ninja just announced its latest innovation, the Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven. This outdoor pizza oven bakes, broils, warms, proofs, can hit temperatures of 90-700°F, and it's completely flame-free.

This isn't Ninja's first pizza oven, but it's the only offering to feature a viewing window that allows you to watch your food as it cooks.

Some people love the charm of a wood-fired pizza oven, but for others, the convenience of an electric model (complete with pre-set modes for different types of pie) can't be beaten. "We heard our consumers loud and clear," said Kelly Megel, VP of Ninja Marketing, "they wanted a compact, premium, and outdoor pizza oven that delivers authentic flavors without the fuss of a full-size brick oven.”

The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven is available to buy for $279 from NinjaKitchen.com, and we'll be testing this latest release to see if it deserves a spot in our guide to the best outdoor pizza ovens shortly.

Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven: $279 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven aims to offer low-maintenance cooking at a medium price point. The oven offers a sizable 12" x 12" cavity and is weather-resistant for outdoor storage.

What's new?

(Image credit: Ninja)

“With the Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven, we've delivered a solution that takes the intimidation out of outdoor pizza making," said Kelly Megel, VP of Ninja Marketing. "Now, you can achieve your perfect pizza in minutes, without constant monitoring or adjustments. It's the perfect blend of convenience, performance, and value."

The Artisan certainly looks luxe, and it would pair well with Ninja's other most recent launch — the Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill. It also reminds me of my personal go-to pizza oven, the Ooni Volt, because it has 5 pre-set cooking modes to take the guesswork out of cooking that perfect pizza.

The Ninja Artisan oven can cook pizza in five different settings: Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom. The biggest difference from the Ooni Volt? It can't be used indoors, and at $279, it's $620 cheaper.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja's first pizza oven, the Woodfire Pizza Oven scored a 4.5-star rating when we reviewed it back in 2023. So what's the difference between the Artisan oven and the Woodfire Pizza Oven? They both offer 5 pre-set pizza modes and can hit up to 700°F, but the new Artisan has a handy viewing window that allows you to peek in and see how your pizza is looking, without opening the oven door and letting all the heat out.

The Artisan is also the cheaper option, with the Woodfire Pizza Oven costing $399 at NinjaKitchen. For that extra cost though, you'll get the benefit of Woodfire smoking for cooking meats and infusing food with that wood-fired flavor.

We'll be reviewing the Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven in the coming weeks to see how it compares to all our favorites. From our first look though, it offers a lot of impressive features for the price.