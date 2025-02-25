Ninja just dropped its first propane grill — the FlexFlame can smoke, roast, griddle, and even replace your pizza oven

Ninja just dropped its first propane grill. The Ninja FlexFlame looks similar to some of the best grills on the market, with a sleek chrome hood and handy side shelves to make food preparation easier than ever, but in classic Ninja style, there's some serious innovation under the hood.

The FlexFlame technically claims to be an "outdoor cooking system", combining "five unique cooking methods all under one hood, with zero compromises." This latest gadget takes on the same pellet smoking tech as the brand's WoodFire electric grill, allowing you to infuse your meats with the smoky flavor you'd expect from a charcoal grill, with all the convenience of a gas model.

And that's not all — the FlexFlame can be used for grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling, and even pizza-making. For $999 at NinjaKitchen, that's a pretty capable grill.

Ninja FlexFlame Grill Hands-On REVIEW! My First Impressions - YouTube Watch On

Tom's Guide got a first-look at this shiny new release, and it wins a thumbs-up from Kate, our Managing Editor of Social & Video. "My first impression is that the footprint and ease of use makes it a good, fair-priced option for first-time grill owners, or people with limited outdoor space."

You should note that you'll need to spend an extra $150 to get the full 5-in-1 cooking FlexFlame cooking bundle, which comes with a half griddle, pizza stone and peel, and expandable roast and smoke rack.

Get grillin'

(Image credit: Ninja)

Spring hasn't even started yet, but 2025 is already shaping up to be a huge year for grills. From Kamado Joe's latest smart grill to Weber's cheapest pellet grill yet, let's just say I can't wait to get my hands on some of these new releases for a full review.

The grill features "Cyclonic air," a high-velocity convection fan that provides heat within the grill cavity. It's interesting that the brand didn't sneak in an air fryer reference, because this is essentially an air fryer setting — the likes of which we've seen with the Ninja WoodFire.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also offers a digital control panel that allows users to choose a setting and temperature which is maintained by automatically adjusting gas flames. This claims to cut down on gas waste, using "up to 25% less propane" than the Weber Genesis.

Hot competition

(Image credit: Ninja)

Is Ninja trying to take Weber's crown as the king of the grill? While the brand can't compete in terms of grilling pedigree, in classic Ninja style, the FlexFlame is a competitively priced multi-tasker.

"For years, Ninja has redefined indoor cooking with our cutting-edge appliances," says Kaitlyn Hebert, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Marketing at Ninja.

"After observing a gap in the outdoor cooking market where grills fell short of handling various cooking methods desired by home chefs, we took the opportunity to innovate,”

“Our team spent the past two years developing the revolutionary FlexFlame system. Through extensive testing across multiple locations, climates and conditions, we have perfected this versatile powerhouse, and transformed outdoor cooking, enabling even beginner grillers to create drool-worthy dishes right from their backyard.”

We'll be doing a full review of the Ninja FlexFlame in the weeks to come, but if other Ninja releases are anything to go by, eager shoppers might want to grab the FlexFlame before it sells out.