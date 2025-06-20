Gardening expert reveals the best time of day to water your tomato plant — you could be making this big mistake

The best time to start planting tomato seeds is late spring, when the frost has gone and the soil is starting to warm up. So, by summer, you'll be enjoying the fruits of your labor as your first crop arrives.

But, when the temperature starts to heat up, tomato plants can suffer or stop growing all together – but not if you follow the correct steps.

We asked an expert at Dobbies Garden Centre for their tips on how to help your homegrown tomatoes thrive all summer long, including the top watering advice you should follow.

When is the right time to water your tomato plant?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The main reason tomatoes suffer in the summer is because of the heat. When it gets too hot, your wonderfully red tomatoes can start to dry out. So, the best plan of action is to water them. But, how much and when?

Dobbies' Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, shares this expert advice: "Water regularly, early morning or late afternoon is best, making sure the soil stays consistently moist".

Hearing Nigel's advice, it definitely makes a lot of sense to water them before it gets too hot or when your tomato plants need it after a sunny day.

One thing's very clear though – you should never let your plant dry out.

And further advice from the Dobbies' guide to tomatoes says: "Water little and often; once per week or twice in hotter weather, never letting the soil dry out completely. Keep the foliage dry by watering the soil around the plants instead of directly on top of the plants".

If you want your tomatoes to thrive, you need to keep them moist or you'll run the risk of stunting growth through malabsorption of nutrients, and eventually, rotting and dying tomatoes.

More expert tips

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you're a beginner or an avid plant grower, tackling tomatoes comes with many important lessons.

Follow the guidance for your specific variety

Firstly, you'll learn that there's a wide variety of tomatoes available and depending on which ones you pick will depend where you grow them.

So, whether you're planning on planting them indoors or outdoors, make sure you find out which tomato will suit your desired placement.

Take advantage of containers

If you're short on space, Nigel says: "Tomatoes do well in containers and can be grown on a sunny balcony or patio. To ensure healthy growth, use a large pot and fill it with some crocks at the bottom for drainage.

"Then, fill the pot with a good quality peat-free compost and plant your tomatoes using a hand trowel".

Don't forget the fertilizer

And while tomatoes get thirsty, especially in summer, they also get super hungry and that's when the importance of fertilizer becomes clear.

For this, Nigel suggests: "Start feeding with tomato fertilizer once the first trusses start to set".

Add some support

And Nigel's final tip is for anyone looking to grow tall varieties of tomatoes: "You should support them with bamboo canes and pinch out the side shoots to focus the energy on fruit".

With all of Nigel's expert tips in mind, you'll be rewarded with bountiful and lusciously red tomatoes to enjoy with your fresh summer salads, pizzas and more.