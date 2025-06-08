This $20 gadget can prevent you from killing your houseplants

Whether you have a green thumb or simply love the beauty, houseplants are a great way to instantly transform your home, bringing the outdoors in.

But while watering plants might seem like an easy task to do, how much water is too much? Overwatering (or even underwatering) is one of the most common mistakes that can kill houseplants.

Not only can excessive water literally drown or suffocate the roots, this will lead to root rot or fungal disease. What’s more, we can easily misjudge the amount of water we believe our plants need, especially during a heatwave or before going on vacation.

So how do you avoid the risk of killing your beloved houseplants? Besides ensuring your pots have proper drainage holes at the bottom or repotting, there is a clever gadget that can prevent overwatering.

Even better: these are easy to use, doesn't require charging up and only cost $20.

Little Green Leaf Store Plant Watering Globes 4-pack: $19 at Amazon These colorful, watering devices can automatically distribute water to your plants when the soil gets dry, ensuring healthy plants. These hand blown bulbs are made from durable glass and are rust free so can be placed outdoors too. Plus, they make a stunning addition to your plant pots.

Self-watering globes

Self-watering bulbs for plants (Image credit: Shutterstock)

As the name suggests, self-watering globes are a simple, convenient way of watering indoor and outdoor plants — no batteries required.

Simply fill the globe with water, make a small hollow in the soil, and stake the bulb next to the plant at an angle of about 75 to 85 degrees.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These glass bulbs work by slowly releasing the exact amount of water needed, similar to a drip irrigation system.

The water will then get absorbed into the plant's root system properly, without the risk of it getting waterlogged.

If you are struggling with this problem however, it’s worth investing in a soil moisture meter to indicate when the soil is too dry or too moist.

Self watering globes are the ideal gadget if you lead a busy lifestyle, travel often or simply forget to water your plants — with each globe suitable for up to five days of watering.

You can also monitor the glass globes at a glance, and they could add a decorative flair to your pots.

So if you want a hands-free way to keep your plants healthy and happy, give these self-watering globes a go this summer.