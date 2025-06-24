This is the houseplant watering hack you need to do before going on vacation

I have a houseful of healthy houseplants, from Chinese money plants to aloe veras and monsteras. They fill my home with vibrant greenery, and I enjoy the energy they exude, as they bring nature inside.

And, although I'm in favor of low-maintenance houseplants, which are a godsend if you are a frequent traveler, I never allow my houseplants to do their own thing, as even the easiest houseplants to look after need some degree of care and attention. If left alone to their own devices they are unlikely to thrive, or even survive.

However, there is a prime time when your houseplants, whether they are low-maintenance or not, are more likely to be forgotten. When you’re off on vacation, enjoying a chilled beer or an exotic cocktail, your houseplants could be wilting and in desperate need of replenishment.

But, unfortunately, we don’t all have a willing neighbor to pop in while we’re on our big getaway to give our houseplants a drink. When this is the case, we need to think of other ways to ensure our houseplants survive while we are away.

The great news is that you can still keep your houseplants hydrated while you’re off enjoying a well earned break — and all it takes is one simple hack.

How to help your houseplants thrive when you're on vacation

Here, plant specialist Old Garden shares on its Instagram account @oldgarden.official, one simple trick to keep your plants watered during a holiday — and it’s simpler than you could ever imagine.

All you need to do is follow these three easy steps to ensure your houseplants stay perfectly hydrated during your vacation.

1. Fill a plastic bag with water and seal it tightly.

2. Make two tiny holes in the bag using a toothpick.

3. Place the bag in your plant pot and let the magic happen. The water will leak out drop by drop.

This plant watering hack utilizes a drip irrigation technique, keeping your houseplants hydrated while you're away without allowing them to be overwatered.

Avoid overwatering your houseplants

One way to damage your houseplants is to overwater them while you are on vacation. Although you may wish to give them thorough water before your trip, leaving them in standing water, without the chance for excess water to seep away, can cause root rot.

Plants require oxygen to survive, but when the soil is overly saturated, the oxygen is displaced, and the roots are starved of oxygen. Overly saturated soil also provides an environment for bacteria and fungi to grow, which is another contributor to root rot.

However, if you return from your vacation and notice that your houseplants are showing signs of being overwatered, all may not be lost, as there are 5 ways that you can save an overwatered plant.