5 best organizing tips for the new year — all from professional organizers

The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to bid farewell to any items that we no longer use or need. Decluttering is a great way to keep your home tidy and free up valuable space. What’s more, it should feel productive and create a peaceful environment.

However, the thought of tackling endless clutter can often feel overwhelming — especially if you’ve accumulated so much over the years. It isn’t any wonder why most of us wouldn’t know where to begin and simply put it off!

Luckily, we’ve asked the professionals for their useful tips on how to get your home organized with minimal fuss. These are practical yet creative ways of implementing a plan that doesn’t have to be daunting.

So if you want a clutter-free start to the new year, check out these top organizing tips from the experts.

1. Schedule time for organizing

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Just like most things in our day-to-day life, we need to set appointments or schedule time to make sure they get done. The same principle should also apply to the task of decluttering.

“Make an appointment with yourself,” advises Jill Yesko Diana, owner of Discover Organizing. "Schedule an hour every Wednesday morning to declutter your basement or office. Treat it like an actual appointment—invite a friend for accountability or stick to it solo.

Professionals schedule weekly sessions because commitment drives results, but you can achieve the same by staying disciplined.” In addition, this will feel less overwhelming and rushed to do everything at once, and be more efficient with your time.

2. Keep a donation bag in the clothes closet

Pile of clothes (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you find it difficult to declutter your closet, or simply can’t find what you’re looking for to wear, experts suggest keeping a donation bag inside it.

“Identify pain points — starting with the area that generates the most frustration,” says Libby Wood, Certified Senior Move Manager and Owner at Senior Settlers. “Keep a donation bag in the clothes closet for items that aren’t working. When the pants are too snug or the shoes pinch, put them in the bag.

When it’s full, take the bag to a donation center. Also, consider giving books, photos, jewelry, art, and mementos as gifts to friends and family members.”

Another easy way is to sort your items into three categories/piles — dump, donate, and sell. These three piles will make the culling process more organized. Plus, find out what these 9 things you need to get rid of in your closet.

3. Use the 3-year rule

A person decluttering clothes in a cardboard box (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another good tip for organizing is to use the “3-year rule” to determine whether to ditch or donate an item. “When decluttering your space, ask yourself if you’ve used the item (whether it be clothes, shoes or any miscellaneous objects) in the past 3 years,” suggests Catherine Jacob, Head of Design at Hovia.

“If the answer is no, it’s time to say goodbye, unless you want to hold on to something for sentimental reasons! Consider donating your unwanted goods to charity, giving your once-loved belongings a new lease of life.” This will help to keep your space organized and clutter-free.

4. Clean out hobbies from the past

Golf clubs (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have tried (and didn't stick to) countless hobbies over the years, you probably have certain gear collecting dust. This is a good time to get rid of or donate any equipment no longer in use and taking up precious space.

“You don’t need to keep the golf equipment if you do not play golf anymore,” agrees Diana. “Were you once a quilter but no longer have time to dedicate to the craft? Donate the bags of fabric, patterns and cutting utensils to someone who can benefit. We don’t need to keep items from hobbies from our past.”

Once you’ve decluttered your gear, you might need top tips on how to clean every room of your home to create a spotless, minimalist space.

5. Get savvy with storage

Storage in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now that you've cleared your excess clutter, invest in suitable storage. Modular storage or space-saving units are a great way to organize and put things in their rightful place.

Alternative, make creative use of your existing storage space. “Explore clever storage solutions that not only reduce clutter but can also make a space feel larger,” says Jacob. “Check your entire space for hidden storage opportunities, like underutilised areas beneath your staircase or transform spare cupboards into an organised pantry.”

If you have a small room, vertical bookshelves or units can be effective for maximizing your space. Plus, here are 7 ways to organize clothes if you don't have closet space.

