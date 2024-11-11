Forget the iPad — Samsung Tab A9+ just crashed to $169 at Amazon for Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and if you've been eyeing up an iPad but can't quite justify the premium price tag, I've found a deal worth your attention. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has just dropped to $169, proving you don't need to spend $400+ for a quality tablet experience.

Look, we all know iPads are great, but they're not the be all and end all. This budget-friendly slate has been my go-to recommendation for anyone who wants a reliable tablet without the Apple premium. And at $50 off, this Black Friday deal makes it even easier to recommend.

With the Galaxy Tab A9+, you're getting a sharp 11-inch display that's perfect for streaming Netflix or reading articles, enough power to handle everyday tasks without stuttering, and a premium-feeling design that could easily pass for a more expensive tablet.

The battery life can comfortably last a full day, the speakers deliver quality sound, and it comes with a decent amount of storage right out the box. With this model, Samsung has seriously nailed the basics.

Plus, it's multitasking features actually make it useful for light work — think checking emails while watching videos, or taking notes while browsing.

(Image credit: Samsung)

At $169, this Black Friday deal is perfect if you want a capable tablet without spending your entire savings budget. Whether you're an Android fan or just someone who appreciates good value, the Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers what most people actually need from a tablet.

So far, this is easily one of the best tablet deals we're seeing this Black Friday —especially if you've been hesitant about iPad prices. Just remember that Samsung deals like this tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to snag one while you can.