An unseasonably warm fall creates the ideal breeding ground for fruit flies, leaving many kitchens suddenly overrun long after pest season usually winds down. While classic apple cider vinegar traps tend to be the standard recommendation, they are frustratingly slow, taking days to lure flies in while dozens continue to buzz around your fresh produce and countertops.

If you want to clear your kitchen immediately rather than waiting for flies to drown in a cup, a simple two-ingredient spray wipes them out on contact. Here is how to mix it and stop an infestation in its tracks.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fruit flies rely on a thin, water-repellent coating on their bodies that allows them to glide through standard water sprays. Liquid dish soap breaks down this surface tension instantly, suffocating the flies the second the mist hits them.

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To make the spray, fill a standard spray bottle with warm water, add two tablespoons of liquid dish soap, and shake the bottle gently to mix.

If your bottle permits, set the nozzle to the mist setting, though it doesn't really matter if you don't have one, and spray any fruit flies directly whenever you see them hovering over counters, trash cans, or sinks. They will drop immediately.

How to stop fruit flies from coming back

Flush your kitchen drains with hot water weekly Killing adult flies in the air only solves half the problem, as fruit flies frequently lay their eggs inside the moist, organic buildup hidden inside kitchen sink drains. While running standard tap water isn't quite hot enough to dislodge larvae, steer clear of boiling water. As we've covered in our guide on why you shouldn't pour boiling water down the drain, extreme temperatures can cause thermal shock to standard waste pipes, causing them to expand rapidly and risk cracking or splitting. Instead, use steaming hot tap water or water heated up in a kettle or pot that has been left to cool slightly off the boil. Pour it slowly down your kitchen drain once a week, making sure to pour around the rim where fruit fly larvae often cling to food residue.

Eliminate hidden food sources and standing moisture Even the best spray will not keep fruit flies away if food sources remain out on display. Take a few minutes to check your countertops and clear away anything that supports a fruit fly lifecycle. Move ripe produce into the refrigerator, wring out wet sponges so they dry completely between uses, and empty your kitchen recycling and food waste bins daily. For fruit you prefer to keep on the counter, I like using specialized banana bags or fine-mesh covers — they protect bananas and fruit from hungry flies while allowing proper airflow to prevent premature spoiling. And finally, wiping down your counters with a mild multi-surface cleaner every evening ensures there are no invisible sugary spills left behind to attract a new swarm overnight.

Have a fruit fly trick that works even faster than dish soap? Tell me your secret in the comments — if it sounds promising, I’ll put it to the test and report back!

(Image credit: Future)

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