My favorite Shark wet and dry vacuum just crashed in price for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Whether you want spotless hard floors, or simply need to upgrade your cleaning regime, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is the perfect time to bag a deal on one of the best vacuum cleaners.

And if you’re after a powerful, wet and dry vacuum cleaner that can practically do all the manual labor for you — I’ve just spotted a great deal on my favorite floor cleaner.

Right now, and for a limited time, the Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner is now $199 from $299 at Amazon. That’s a decent saving of $100 which makes it a great bargain.

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs.

Out of all the wet and dry floor cleaners I’ve tried and tested, the Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner has been my favorite to use. If you’re after simplicity (and no complicated mod-cons), this is user-friendly and easy to set up. Simply fill the clean water tank, add the included Shark cleaning solution, click back on and you're ready to roll!

Once the tank is full though, you don't have to worry about pushing a heavy cleaner across your floors. Its self-propelling mechanism allows for easy manoeuvrability to tackle all hard floor types with minimal effort and time. Unlike other wet and dry vacs, floors dry pretty quick and you’re not left with wet streaks, marks or lingering odors afterwards.

Best of all, it self-cleans so you’ll never have to worry about rinsing out a grimy mop head, bucket or getting your hands dirty ever again. In fact, since owning my Shark HydroVac floor cleaner, I haven't used my traditional mop and bucket since!

It comes as no surprise that this deal will not likely stay on the shelves for too long — so you'd better act quickly.