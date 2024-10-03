How to clean your Shark vacuum — from dust cups to filters

In my quest for domestic bliss, I've learned that a vacuum cleaner is the unsung hero of home cleanliness. While I've spent much time researching how to choose the right vacuum cleaner and poring over lists of the best vacuum cleaners, I've discovered a universal truth: even the top models need regular TLC.

This applies whether you're wielding a Shark, improving your Dyson's performance by cleaning the filter, or using any other brand. Shark vacuums, with their powerful suction and innovative features, are no exception to this rule.

With proper care, your Shark can continue to be your steadfast ally in the ongoing battle against dirt, hair, and dust. So, let's roll up our sleeves and dive into the nitty-gritty of keeping your Shark vacuum cleaner in prime condition.

1. Tackle the brush rolls (Image: © Future) Start with the heart of your vacuum's cleaning power. For single brush-roll models, detach the floorhead and remove debris from the bristles. Use scissors to carefully cut away any tangled hair or string. If you have a DuoClean model, clean both the bristle brush-roll and the soft front roller according to your instruction manual.

2. Empty and clean the dust cup (Image: © Future) Remove the dust cup and empty it over a bin. Don't wait for it to reach the MAX fill line — regular emptying keeps your vacuum running efficiently. While you're at it, wipe down the inside of the cup to remove any stubborn dirt.

3. Give your filters some attention (Image: © Future) Remove the filters and tap off loose dirt. Hand wash them using only water, and let them air dry completely for 24 hours before reinserting. Clean filters are crucial for maintaining suction power and keeping allergens at bay.

4. Check for sneaky blockages (Image: © Future) Inspect the floorhead, wand, hose, and airways for any obstructions. For upright models, remove the handle and check for blockages. Use a flashlight to peer into the hose and wand. Don't forget to check the arm of the floorhead where it connects to the wand.

5. Perform a final inspection (Image: © Future) Once you've completed these steps, reassemble your vacuum and run it briefly to ensure everything is working smoothly. Listen for any unusual sounds that might indicate you've missed a blockage. Remember, regular maintenance keeps your Shark vacuum running at its best, ensuring your home stays clean with minimal effort.

