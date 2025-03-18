Martha Stewart’s new gardening collection is perfect for spring — 3 must-haves I'm adding to my basket
Spring is finally here and the ideal time to get planting for summer blooms or spruce up your backyard.
And if you want to elevate your garden like a pro, there’s no better expert than Martha Stewart. The lifestyle guru has been sharing inspiration for over four decades, with her top homemaking tips for culinary skills, gardening and cleaning.
Now we can all aspire to garden like Martha as she launches her new gardening collection with the QVC brand. The stunning line includes essentials ranging from premium weeding tools to waxed canvas bags. Not only are these functional, but all have top craftmanship and are striking.
I’ve already had my eye on a few things for my own home, which I’m sure will be selling out pretty fast. So if you want to garden in style, check out my top three picks.
My favorites
Like many, weeding has to be my least favorite task. But this handy weeding tool will help you tackle weeds with precision and minimal effort. It's easy to use and sports a beautiful, sturdy design.
If you want to store your garden equipment in style, I love this waxed canvas tool bag. Designed to be sturdy, it’s spacious enough to hold up to 50 lbs, and it boasts plenty of storage pockets to keep essentials organized and in reach. It's the perfect gardening must-have when you’re outdoors.
You can’t have a stunning backyard without the best tools. This four-piece tool trowel and cultivator planting set will help you tackle every garden task this spring. The set includes a trowel, transplanter, short cultivator and long cultivator, each with a rope at the end to hang up. As to be expected, these are crafted to withstand the weather and won’t rust either.
Martha’s collection doesn’t just stop at handy tools. Other items in the collection include reusable outdoor leaf bags costing $39 for a set of two, designed for all year round. These are ideal for collecting all your garden waste and leaves, especially if you’re after eco-friendly ways to repurpose fallen leaves.
So whether you want to get your backyard ready for outdoor gatherings, or upgrade your existing tools, Martha Stewart's gardening collection will make the task easier and elevate your style.
The Martha Stewart Gardening Collection is available to buy now on QVC.com.
