Expert florist hack makes your cut daffodils and other flowers last longer

Try this quick trick when arranging cut daffodils

Bouquet of spring flowers, Irises and yellow ranunculus, yellow tulips with white daffodils
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As I look out my window, I can spot my spring flowers emerging from the soil. It won’t be long until I can enjoy the bright colors of cheery daffodils and tulips in my backyard.

But whether you grow your spring flowers for cutting or rely on picking up a bunch from your local florist or grocery store, an expert florist warns what you should do to prevent daffodils from ruining your display.

Unlike some flowers, like roses, daffodils are relatively cheap, making them an affordable way to bring a boost of color to your home after the depths of winter.

However, before mixing them with other flowers to create a bouquet, David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist, has a vital tip to prevent your daffodils from killing your other flowers.

What harm do daffodils cause?

Daffodils in a clear blue glass vase

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It seems harsh that these innocent flowers (which we associate with the start of spring) can cause so much harm.

But the reason behind the damage is their toxic sap.

Top tip

Apart from shortening the life of your other blooms, when the sap touches the skin, it can cause a rash or itch when handling them. For this reason, Denyer advises wearing the best gardening gloves to protect your hands when cutting daffodils.

Denyer explains, “When you first cut the bottom of the stems of daffodils, they’ll start to emit a sticky toxic sap.

"This sap contains toxins, and when put in a vase, it can actually poison the water —causing the other blooms to wilt and die," explains Denyer.

And while it’s a common belief that because of the toxic sap you can’t mix daffodils with other flowers in a vase, it’s not entirely true. Good news if you enjoy seeing a mix of spring blooms in one arrangement.

Preparing your daffodils

Cut daffodils on tray outside

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I always cut my flower stems at 45°, as it exposes more of the stem to water than cutting them straight across. However, in the case of daffodils, Denyer recommends cutting daffodils at 90°. Daffodils are soft-stemmed, meaning they will stay upright longer if the stem is cut at a minimal angle.

While daffodils bring a statement to any room on their own, adding other flowers to your arrangement is a popular choice, adding more depth to the display.

So rather than cutting your flowers and putting together the arrangement straight away, Denyer recommends following this flower-saving step first.

Daffodil hack to save your other flowers

Daffodils in vase

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Simply place your cut daffodils in some water for a few hours and allow the sap to drain before adding them to an arrangement of other flowers,” he says.

What's next?

So, do you need to repeat the step every time you refresh the flowers? Luckily, you only need to do it once. “Don’t worry about having to isolate your daffodils every time you cut the stems and change the water of your bouquet—the initial draining and isolation should do the trick,” says Denyer.

He also adds that daffodils will perform best if kept in shallow water, but remember to change it every few days.

