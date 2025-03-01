I must admit to being a fair-weather gardener, but now that I’ve turned over my calendar and said goodbye to February, I’m ready to step into my gardening shoes and head outdoors. And apart from getting stuck into planting vegetables in March, I’m looking forward to enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.

To help select the best of the crop, I’ve called in the help of expert vegetable growers to give their advice on the best 7 vegetables to plant in March for a bumper crop. So, grab your best gardening gloves, embrace what March has to offer in your yard, and look forward to enjoying some delicious homegrown veg.

1. Radishes

I remember growing radishes as a child, and they are one of the fastest-growing vegetables — making them the perfect choice if you want to introduce children to gardening. Caleb Young, at Rare Indoor Plants, agrees, adding that they are also easy to grow apart from being fast. “They thrive in cooler temperatures and can be harvested in as little as 3-4 weeks.”

Top tip Organic gardener Adam Weiss, Master Gardener and owner of Pike Lane Gardens, recommends sowing radishes in raised beds or containers and says, “Within 30 days, you’ll be harvesting plump, tangy radishes to enjoy in salads or roasted with olive oil and coarse salt.”

Young recommends sowing the seeds directly into pre-composted soil, making sure it is loose and well-draining. However, like carrots, he says, “The roots are sensitive, so make sure to have loose soil and proper spacing.”

Radishes can be grown in Zones 2-10 for the best result, and they prefer a temperature between 50- 70°F in full sun.



Not sure which varieties to grow? Young suggests Cherry Belle, French Breakfast and Watermelon Radish.

2. Carrots

Carrots are a staple in any vegetable garden, but they like to take their time. “Carrots can be a test of patience,” says Valeria Nyman, chief product officer at Taim.io,“but March is a great time to start them in zones 4-10.”

She advises they’ll do best in loose, sandy soil, as hard clay will give you gnarly, twisted roots. “Sow the seeds — barely covering them — and keep the soil damp until they germinate,” she adds. But don’t get disheartened, as they can take a long time to germinate.

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, says for optimum results, position your carrots in full sun and apply a low-nitrogen fertilizer, as it “ensures carrots develop strong roots rather than excessive foliage.”

Any seedlings will also need thinning early to promote straight and healthy roots.

Depending on your soil type, Chantennay carrots work best in heavier soils, while Nantes are great for sweetness and uniformity.

3. Spinach

Spinach is a great choice if you’re looking for a versatile vegetable. It’s perfect eaten raw in salads or cooked in a variety of dishes. Young adds, “It’s extremely nutrient-dense and full of vitamins and phytonutrients.”

For best growth, Young suggests sowing spinach seed straight into the soil, which should be rich, well-draining and high in organic matter. He also adds, “Spinach prefers mild temperatures around 50-60°F. Hot temperatures will cause the plant to flower prematurely and finish producing leaves.”

Spinach will grow best in Zones 3-9 in full sun or partial shade and will benefit from a nitrogen-rich fertilizer every second week. Young recommends growing Bloomsdale, Baby’s Leaf, and Giant Noble, recognized for their large leaves.

4. Onions

“Onions are a staple in the kitchen and, once harvested, can be stored for a long time,” says Young. This makes them an exceptional vegetable to grow at home as they will keep giving long after being harvested. What’s more, “They are easy to grow and, with regular fertilizing, produce large bulbs,” Young adds.

Top tip Young suggests planting onions in neutral soil and adding a nitrogen-rich fertilizer every second week.

Nyman says onions will benefit from a head start, making March a prime time for planting sets, otherwise known as tiny onion bulbs. “Put them in loose, well-draining soil deep enough to cover the base.”

Onions are best planted in zones 3-9 and require full sun, at least 7 hours a day. Nyman says “Short-day” onions, like Texas Super Sweet, are best for the south, while long-day types, like Walla Walla, thrive up north.

5. Beets

If you want to add color to your vegetable garden, you can’t go far wrong growing beets. Ward Dilmore, founder and head landscape designer at Petrus Landscaping, says, “Beets are an easy vegetable to grow as they stay fairly disease and pest-free.”

He recommends sowing beet seeds in late March in zones 3-10, as they prefer warmer soil temperatures, and will need planting in full sun, favoring a temperature between 45-75°F.

He adds, “Beets appreciate loose soil that is easily workable and nutrient-rich,” and he suggests working in organic fertilizer during the initial planting to help them thrive and produce large roots.

And the best varieties to grow? Dilmore recommends “Bulls Blood,” which has a beautiful color when harvested, and “Touchstone Gold,” which is a unique variety with a golden color.

6. Cucumbers

If you want another salad vegetable with your radishes and raw spinach, try growing cucumbers. Dilmore says, “Cucumbers are a very popular vegetable that are easy to grow and produce high yields. They can easily be grown from seed and are fairly disease-free other than powdery mildew.”

What is powdery mildew? Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that causes a white or gray powder to appear on your plants. You can prevent it by spacing your plants sufficiently apart to provide good air circulation. Your plants can also be treated with an organic fungicide, containing sulfur as the active ingredient.

Dilmore advises sowing cucumbers directly into the soil once it’s thawed in March, and shares another tip, “Many farmers recommend cucumbers be planted on mounds of elevated soil which allows water to easily drain away from the base of the plants and helps its creeping growth habit.”

Cucumbers will do well in fertile, well-drained soil in zones 5-10, with full sun and warmer weather to encourage a high yield. Dilmore recommends working in an organic fertilizer before planting and another layer just before the first harvest.

To avoid powdery mildew, Dilmore recommends the variety “Ashley,” which prefers hot and humid conditions. Alternatively, he says, “”Salad Bush” is an interesting hybrid variety that can be planted in a container and is great for picking.”

7. Peas

We’ve already covered planting peas in vegetable seeds to sow in February, but there’s still plenty of time to grow these tiny beauties. Nyman describes them as “the optimist of the vegetable world — plant them early, and they’ll reward you before summer even hits.”

They are also a great choice for small gardens, as they grow vertically, unless you choose a bush variety.

Nyman recommends direct sowing an inch deep in well-draining soil and providing support, even if you are growing a bush variety. Peas will thrive in full sun in zones 3-7; however, if you are in a warmer zone, she recommends planting them in partial shade.

Nyman recommends growing Sugar Snap and Wando varieties, but you could try “Terrain,” which has a decent resistance to powdery mildew, according to Dilmore.