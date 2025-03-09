7 bulbs to plant in March for the best summer blooms

Now we’re approaching the spring gardening season and watching the first of this year’s bulbs peaking through the soil, there’s no time to relax.

March has arrived, so grab your best gardening gloves and get planting once more to enjoy color through the seasons.

With bright yellow daffodils and multi-colored tulips to behold in spring, we can continue to bring vibrancy to our yards with summer bulbs. Not only will they bring color to your garden scheme, but there are plenty of summer flowering bulbs that will add a delicate vibe and a touch of fragrance, if you so choose.

Here are 7 bulbs to plant in March for summer blooms.

1. Agapanthus

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Agapanthus is one of my favorites, although I have quite a few. Also known as the African Lily, it has a stunning appearance. Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres, says, “It produces attractive clusters of dark blue, star-shaped flowers that are beautifully displayed on tall and upright stalks.

Apart from the magnificent blooms, the plant has lush green leaves, which Palphramand says complement the bold flowers.

Planting tips

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plant agapanthus bulbs in spring once the chance of frost has passed, and in colder climates protect the roots with mulch. Agapanthus bulbs will do best in well-drained soil and enjoy full sun.

2. Alliums

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alliums are similar to Agapanthus, as the flower is displayed upon a long stem. They are another statement flower, which has large, globe-shaped blooms.

“Their striking purple-blue pom pom and sphere flowers complement a wide range of summer flowers, and their tall stature makes them perfect for adding height and structure to the back of beds and borders, or as a focal point in a container through the summer months,” says Palphramand.

Top tip If your bulbs require well-drained soil, you can amend heavy soil by adding sand to improve drainage.

Planting tips

If you haven’t already planted allium bulbs in the fall, you can still plant them in March, although the roots won’t have as long to develop and the flowering period will be shorter during their first year.

Alliums will do best in rich, well-drained soil in full sun, and will also tolerate partial shade.

Amazing Stuff for You Garden Gloves (2-pack): $9 at Amazon These garden gloves are made of nylon and nitrile and come in three sizes — small, medium and large. They offer excellent non-slip properties, are comfortable around the wrist, breathable and machine washable. At Tom's Guide, we recommend them as the best overall gardening glove.

3. Crocosmia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you prefer to go bold with color, Crocosmia is a perfect choice with its vibrant orange flowers.

“These striking blooms adorn arching stems amidst swordlike green leaves and are suitable for beds, pots and containers,” says Palphramand.

He says that Crocosmia is a flexible flower, as it’s a hardy perennial, thrives in full sun, and also tolerates partial shade.

Pollinators also love them and will contribute to the biodiversity of your garden.

Crocosmia has another advantage — its long flowering season means you’ll continue enjoying the flowers for a few months.

Planting tips

Crocosmias are easy to grow and will do well in the ground or containers, as long as they have well-draining soil with full sun. Hold off planting until the frost has passed.

4. Dahlias

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

My grandad spent many daylight hours as possible tending to his garden, and I particularly remember him cutting dahlias to take inside to display in a vase. They are an excellent choice if you want a bloom with plentiful petals, and they come in a wide selection of colors, shapes, and sizes.

“These perennial flowering plants belong to the Asteraceae family and are known for their ability to thrive in full sunlight and well-drained soil,” says Palphramand, “making them an excellent option for gardeners looking for a versatile and low-maintenance plant that can withstand different weather conditions in summer months.”

Dahlias will also bloom repeatedly and will last through to the autumn.

Planting tips

Dahlias will do best in well-draining soil and will provide stronger stems and more flowers when grown in full sun.

5. Freesia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Freesias were my mom’s favorite flower; she loved their delicate appearance and beautiful fragrance. They are a perfect choice if you want a summer flower to grow in a cutting garden that you can enjoy inside or out.

What’s more, Palphramand says that apart from freesias making exceptional cut flowers, “they make a stunning display in beds, borders, or containers.”

Planting tips

Freesias are sun-loving plants that need eight hours of sunshine to flourish. They’ll also do best in well-draining soil.

6. Gladioli

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s nothing timid about Gladioli. If flowers had personalities, there would be nothing holding this one back. “Gladioli are a great choice for those who want to add a touch of grandeur to their summer garden,” says Palphramand.

“These bulbs are popular for their tall and majestic spikes of colorful flowers that can reach up to four feet. With their striking appearance, they are sure to make a statement in any garden,” he adds.

Despite their majestic appearance, they are easy to grow and Palphramand suggests planting them in clusters for an even more impressive visual impact.

Whatever your color preference, they’ll be a gladioli for you, as they come in a rainbow of colors and can bloom for weeks.

Planting tips

Gladiolus bulbs can be planted two weeks before your last expected frost. Plant your bulbs in well-draining soil and full sun. To extend the flowering season, plant more bulbs every two weeks.

7. Lilies

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I can’t suggest bulbs to grow for summer blooms without mentioning lilies. Although they are a much bolder choice than freesias, they are also fragrant and can be cut to fill your home with scent.

“Lilies come in a wide variety of colours and sizes, creating a stunning display within borders or containers,” says Palphramand. “With a variety of types to choose from, including Asiatic and Oriental lilies, you can enjoy blooms throughout the summer months.”

Planting tips

Lilies prefer well-drained soil, and their reliance on the sun depends on the variety you grow, so check the instructions on your packet before you plant.

Top tips when planting bulbs

It's always wise to check the planting instructions on your bulb packet, but here are three tips bulb planting tips to get you started.

1. Plant the bulb with the pointy side facing up.

2. Make a hole in the soil at least twice the depth of the bulb before covering it with soil.

3. The planting distance between bulbs will depend on the size and type of bulb. However, as a general rule, smaller corms, such as freesias should be planted 2-3 inches apart, while lilies should be planted 8-12 inches apart.