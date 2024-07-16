This $200 pepper grinder — yes, $200 — is on sale for Prime Day

When you're looking for the best Prime Day deals, you inevitably come across some products that are nothing to sneeze at. But this deal for Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon for $159 on Amazon? Gesundheit.

Yes, this is a pepper grinder — a pepper grinder! — that normally costs $200, on sale for $40 off. Do I think it's absurd? Most definitely. Does this home cook want to know if it's worth its salt? You bet.

This pepper grinder is made of aluminum, measures 7.5 inches tall and 2.2 inches in diameter, weighs 1.1 pounds, and can grind pepper to dozens of levels of coarseness. This deal takes $40 off its regular price.

After reading one of the best reviews ever of the Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon on Threads — and I encourage you to read it as well — I've been intrigued by this kitchen gadget. I've also been too intimidated to try and review it with the same aplomb.

I've seen and reviewed enough coffee and audio gear to know how obsessed people can get when it comes to making a brew in the morning or listening to their favorite songs, but you've got to be really passionate about spices to drop two large on a pepper grinder.

Well, now you can spend a little less on it. Now, $159 is still a lot of money for a condiment dispenser, but the Pepper Cannon's claim to fame is that it not only has far more levels of precision than other pepper grinders, but it's also 10 times faster than the competition, so you can prepare your steak au poivre in 7 turns of the crank, rather than 70.

You would think that a $200 pepper grinder would be fully automatic. Not so, my friend. And yet, if you're a fan of cacio e pepe but suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome, maybe this is the grinder for you.