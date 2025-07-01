Epic Ninja sale live ahead of Prime Day — score 40% off air fryers, blenders and more
Stock up on top-rated kitchen appliances this summer
Prime Day is just a week away — and if you're looking to stock up on the best kitchen appliances around, we're already seeing huge discounts from Ninja. In fact, Amazon is currently knocking up to 40% off the brand's top-rated toaster ovens, air fryer, blenders, coffee makers and more.
Need a new toaster oven? Look no further than the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven on sale for $229. It came out as the winner of our best toaster oven and is now $120 off on Amazon. If you're in the market for some pots and pans, I personally recommend the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set that's now $200 off.
Keep scrolling to check out many more great Ninja kitchen deals from Amazon's early Prime Day sale. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Ninja Deals
Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
Save $50 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to make flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.
The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.
The Ninja Crispi is an air fryer like no other. With a removable air frying lid and a selection of glass containers that can be used to prep, store, cook and serve your food in one go, it's reinvented what you can do with the best air fryers. The Ninja Crispi Cooking System includes a cooking pod, two cooking and storage containers, complete with lids and crisper plates.
A versatile option with specialty options as well as single-serve pods, the Ninja Dualbrew Pro is a good-looking device with a fold-out frother and a separate hot water system for instant hot water that's ideal for tea, instant snacks, and more.
Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.
With 7 pre-set programs and customizable options, the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker will help you whip up gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and more, all with your favorite nuts, candy and fruit to personalize your treat. It also comes with 2 pint pots with lids.
When we got our hands on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Oven, we were super impressed by its capacity, range of cooking functions and intuitive, easy-to-use controls. It's a great alternative for anyone not wanting a full-size oven or an XL air fryer in their kitchen. And right now the best toaster oven is an impressive $120 off.
The Ninja FrostVault cooler is the most impressive cooler I have tried and has become my go-to for hot summer adventures. The 45QT cooler can hold up to 68 cans and keeps them cool for 8 days! The wheels also mean you don't have to carry it, making it easy to maneuver even when full.
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
No one likes to be cutting, chopping or dicing in the kitchen with a dull blade — and thanks to this Ninja knife set, you won't ever have to. The 17-piece set comes with a variety of cooking knives, eight steak knives and a knife block that has a built-in sharpener. Plus, NeverDull Technology is conveniently built into the storage block to ensure your knives stay razor sharp for up to 10 years.
This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. This premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.
