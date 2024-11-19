Keep warm! Our favorite space heater is almost 40% off for Black Friday

With Black Friday fast approaching, this is the perfect time to grab a bargain. And if you’re after one of the best space heaters to keep you warm and toasty this cold season, you’re in luck. We’ve already spotted some great discounts on the top space heaters, to instantly transform your chilly spaces into a cozy retreat.

Right now, the Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998 is on sale for $119 from $189 at Amazon. That’s almost 40% off — and making a significant saving. In fact, this heater does much more than just warm up a room — it’s also a humidifier that can add moisture to dry winter air as it heats. Making it a great versatile, small appliance for the home.

Dr. Infrared Heater DR-998: was $189 now $119 at Amazon US This infrared heater can quickly warm up a large room with a coverage of up to 400 sq.ft, and also doubles up as a humidifier. It comes with three settings (including eco mode), a large LED display, oscillation and remote control. Despite its incredible power, it’s energy efficient and makes an attractive feature in any room.

As we spotted in our Dr Infrared Heater DR-998 review, the first thing you’ll notice is its cool, retro-style design. Looking more like a rustic, subwoofer speaker, than a standard space heater, this model is made from cherry wood featuring a large, LED display and easy-to-program controllers on the front.

And while it is weighty at over 25 pounds, it comes with wheels for easy portability. The Dr Infrared Heater DR-998 also doubles up as a humidifier, which is handy for tackling dry air caused by winter months. You also get handy features like a 12-hour programmable timer, tip-over shut off, remote control and oscillation fan.

Plus, if you’re worried about noise levels, it runs a super quiet operation — which is ideal for socializing. It isn’t any wonder why the Dr Infrared Heater DR-998 came up tops on our best space heater guide for efficiency and style.

So if you’re looking to upgrade to a versatile, or eye-catching space heater at a great price, this Dr Infrared Heater DR-998 deal is not one to be missed!