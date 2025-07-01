Is your dog prepared for the heatwave? 7 life-saving tips every owner needs

Heatwaves can be dangerous for dogs, who struggle far more than humans to regulate their body temperature. While you can remove layers when it gets hot, your dog is essentially wearing a fur coat all summer long.

Understanding how to keep your pet cool and recognizing warning signs of overheating could save your dog's life. Dogs have a body temperature 3-6 degrees higher than humans, so if you're feeling uncomfortably hot, your dog is definitely suffering.

Unlike humans who sweat to cool down, dogs can only regulate temperature through panting, which becomes inadequate during extreme heat. This makes them particularly vulnerable to heatstroke, especially thick-coated breeds.

Here's 7 life-saving tips every dog owner should know during a heatwave.

1. Recongize overheating symptoms (Image: © Future) Understanding overheating warning signs can prevent a medical emergency. Early signs include frantic panting, excessive drooling, rapid breathing, and bright red gums, indicating your dog is struggling to cool down effectively. More concerning signs, such as stomach upset or unusual behavior, may point to dehydration or heat-related illness. It’s best to contact your vet right away if you notice anything out of the ordinary. The biggest danger is when your dog’s temperature hits 41°C, as they can no longer cool down without urgent medical help. Even subtle signs matter: a dog that can't settle at night or seems restless is likely too hot and needs immediate cooling assistance.

2. Create cooling zones throughout your home (Image: © Shutterstock) Your dog needs options for finding cool spots, as different house areas have varying temperatures. Lay damp towels in various locations, giving your dog multiple cool spots when they need relief. While cooling mats work well, damp towels offer an affordable alternative that can be refreshed as needed. Allow complete freedom of movement and let them sleep wherever they're most comfortable. Don't force them into bed with you during hot weather, as this creates additional heat for both of you. Dogs instinctively seek the coolest spots and often choose tile floors over carpet. Keep doors open so your dog can move freely to find their preferred cooling location.

3. Maintain proper grooming and coat care (Image: © Shutterstock) Your dog's coat helps regulate temperature when properly maintained, but many owners make critical mistakes during hot weather. Never shave your dog completely, as this removes essential protection and can permanently damage their fur. Your dog's fur regulates temperature naturally, but only when kept in good condition. Regular brushing becomes crucial during heatwaves because it removes excess and dead fur that traps heat against your dog's skin. Many dogs naturally shed their winter coat in spring and summer, but proper brushing helps this process. Clean, well-maintained fur allows air to circulate freely, while matted hair traps heat and prevents effective cooling.

4. Adjust exercise and activity routines (Image: © Shutterstock) The timing and intensity of your dog's activities can mean the difference between safe exercise and dangerous overheating. Walk your dog only during the coolest parts of the day, such as early morning before sunrise or late evening after sunset. Avoid midday exercise when temperatures peak and pavement becomes hot enough to burn paw pads. Keep evening activities calm and avoid energetic play before bedtime. Excited dogs have significantly higher body temperatures than calm ones, and vigorous activity uses energy needed for temperature regulation.

5. Provide constant hydration and cooling treats (Image: © Shutterstock) Water becomes critical during extreme heat, and one bowl isn't sufficient. Place fresh water bowls throughout your home, especially where your dog likes to rest, and check them frequently. Your dog should never have to travel far to find hydration when already overheated. Strategic frozen treats can help lower your dog's core body temperature. Freeze treats in water, bone broth, or rice water to provide cooling and hydration with appealing flavors. You can also freeze water in plastic bottles and place them around your dog's sleeping area, creating a DIY air conditioning effect that works well with fans.

6. Master emergency cooling techniques (Image: © Shutterstock) When your dog shows overheating signs, quick response can save their life. The most effective method involves draping a cold wet towel over your dog's body, ensuring water penetrates their fur. Focus cooling efforts on your dog's belly, neck, and thighs where blood vessels are closest to the surface, and position them in front of a fan. For serious situations, place your dog in a bathtub and gently pour cold water over their body, avoiding ice-cold water that could shock their system. Encourage drinking if your dog is alert, but avoid ice cubes during overheating as they won't cool fast enough. If it's gotten to the point where you're having to emergency cool your dog, contact your veterinarian for assistance.

7. Know when it’s an emergency (Image: © Shutterstock) Understanding the difference between manageable heat discomfort and medical emergency can save your dog's life. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your dog experiences the following: vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, difficulty breathing, or any combination of serious symptoms. Heatstroke can be fatal, but early professional intervention dramatically improves survival outcomes, so don't wait to see if symptoms improve. Older dogs, puppies, and flat-faced breeds like pugs are particularly susceptible to heatstroke. Prevention is always more effective than emergency treatment, but never hesitate to seek professional help when your dog's safety is at risk.

