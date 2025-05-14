I'm about to move — and this TikTok packing hack just saved me hours

I'm in the process of moving, which also means I'm in the process of constantly thinking about how long packing up all my belongings is going to take.

Each day, I stare anxiously at all the plates and glasses in my cupboards that'll take me hours to wrap up and I don't even want to get into what I've accumulated in the loft. While I've followed decluttering tips, there's still a lot of work to do.

But, in all this stress, I've taken some time out to scroll through TikTok (as you do) and the algorithm presented me with a gift. Suddenly, I have a solution to one of the tasks that was going to take me ages to tackle.

Every time I've moved, packing up all my clothes has taken so long. This new TikTok hack shows me that I don't have to suffer another clothes packing nightmare. Here's how.

How it works

As @kelleejoann demonstrates, you simply take all the clothes from your wardrobe, still on the hangers, and lay them into the middle of your bed. The fitted bedsheet is on, but all your pillows, blankets and covers are removed.

Then, after you've piled up all the clothes, you take each side of the fitted sheet and pull it over the top to make a handy parcel. You tie two corners together and then the other two to keep it all secure.

And then, you've packed away all the clothes without having to fold them up, pack your hangers separately, and you've saved yourself with using another box, or two... or three.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only is this a much faster way of packing, it'll also save me a lot of time once I move as I'll be able to hang everything back up immediately. It'll also save me money as I have a bunch of bedsheets that I can use already. So, it won't cost me anything extra to do. And while I love a TikTok hack, I really love a TikTok hack that's entirely free.

Other uses

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, while moving is going to be a lot quicker, it also got me thinking about when you need to move clothes around in your house every single summer and winter.

I tend to pack away summer clothes into suitcases in my loft to save space in my wardrobe when it's not clearly not warm enough to wear them. And then when it gets hot, I swap those clothes out and pack away all my scarves, jumpers, and extra big coats. With every seasonal change, the process repeats itself and that means doing it twice a year.

And what easier way to pack up your clothes than by using this hack. You don't have to be moving to take advantage of a genius TikTok packing solution.