People are putting ice cubes on their rugs this summer — here's why it's a genius idea

I've got this amazing area rug, but what's not so amazing about it is how the corners curl up. Not only is it pretty unsightly, but it trips my kids up (and me!) and I know I'm not the only one to suffer from this issue.

From a quick internet search, there seems to be a lot of problem-solving going on. Yes, I've popped weighted items on the corners and yes, I've also tried just standing on the corners myself for a period of time.

But, during my deep dive for answers, I've managed to stumble across a viral video on TikTok that I think could be the ultimate solution. There's no way of knowing, of course, unless I put it to the test. So, I have.

Before we get into my morning spent with an ice cube, here's the video that prompted it all:

User @hey.im.rach has over 250k followers on TikTok and some of her most popular videos are from her 'In case your mom' series where she imparts motherly wisdom that you might have never heard of.

And with over 1 million views, the 'ice cube trick' is by far her biggest video yet. As she places an ice cube on the corner of her area rug, the on-screen text says: "In case your mom couldn't teach you, you just need an ice cube'.

Suddenly, the rug lays flat. And she says: "You can do this with any part of a rug, not just the corner", which means you could also use this icy method on rug dents or even carpet dents.

Simple enough. But, how does it work? The experts at Ernesta Rugs explain that "the moisture allows the fibers to relax". If you're doing it on hardwood floor though, they advise: "Place a towel under each corner to prevent moisture damage".

Putting it to the test

It might look fun, but leaning over to keep picking it up wasn't (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Fortunately, I conducted this test in the summer, which means my freezer is already fully loaded with ice cubes.

So, I grabbed one and popped it on the corner of my rug. I also placed a kitchen towel underneath to rug to catch any moisture leaking through since my is on a hard floor.

Then, it was as simple as leaving it for 15-20 minutes and returning once the ice cube was gone. While I considered whether this 'ice cube trick' was really going to work, I spent the time checking through the comments on Rachel's video.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While some said it was a genius idea, some others commented that it didn't work and others suggested that you could get rug grippers or rug stickers for the corners instead.

Before I grab for the rug stickers though, I needed to check on the progress of my ice cube test.

The final results

Check out those watermelon-certified carpet lines (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'm pleased to reveal that the 'ice cube trick' did, in fact, work. As I wondered back to my rug to see what had happened, it lay perfectly flat and there was no real mess for me to clean up.

I was glad I used the kitchen towel underneath though, as water had seeped through, but that was easy to pick up and dispose of. Now, I've got three more corners to try this on and with an impending house move, I'm wondering if I use an ice cube to remove carpet dents left behind by my furniture... spoiler alert, it does!

