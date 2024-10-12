Single vs double oven — which is best for you?

If you’re in the market for a new range or wall oven you may be wondering whether to invest in either a single or double oven. There’s advantages and disadvantages to both and what’s best for you will depend on many different variables, including your cooking habits and available space.

I started with a double range, and it suited my family of four, but now that my brood has started to fly the nest I could quite happily manage with a single oven, with the addition of my trusteed air fryer to see me through most occasions.

However, purchasing one of the best electric ranges or wall ovens is a significant investment and you’ll want to make sure you are making the right decision for your circumstances. To help you decide, we've gathered together expert advice to explain the ins and outs of single and double ranges and wall ovens, so you can make the best decision for you.

What is a double oven?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“A double oven has two separate cooking compartments that can be set or preheated to different temperatures and times,” explains Chloe Blanchfield, Product Marketing Manager at Hisense.

However, a slight difference exists between a double-range oven and a double-wall oven. Double wall ovens tend to feature two equally-sized ovens, whereas double range ovens usually have two differently sized ovens with an accompanying cooktop.

Reasons to get a double oven

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Flexibility

“For larger households or frequent entertainers, double ovens offer the advantage of cooking multiple dishes at once," says Tom Hopper, Category Manager for Kitchens at Miele.

With a double oven you can forget trying to juggle dishes that need to be cooked at different temperatures. You can place your meat and potatoes in one oven and a pudding in the other, ensuring that your dessert doesn’t come out smelling of chicken.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You’ll have more oven capacity and more flexibility to prepare multiple dishes at once that may require different cooking settings," Blanchfield adds. "This can be particularly helpful at times like Christmas, or when hosting a dinner party."

Capacity

You'll also find that overall you have more capacity than with a single oven, especially if you invest in a gas or electric range. This is because single range ovens often include a pan drawer for storage, but with a double oven this isn't the case.

Therefore, if you are cooking for a large family or enjoy entertaining, a double oven will give you more space for multiple dishes.

But despite the extra capacity, Blanchfield says, "There is also the option to only heat one oven compartment for smaller meals, saving on energy and giving you greater flexibility."

Multiple cooking techniques

With a double oven you can broil in one and bake bread in the other, giving the option to use different cooking methods and temperatures at the same time. This saves on time and allows you to be more efficient with how your cook.

And even if you're batch baking cookies at the weekend and are using the same temperature setting, a double oven will give you extra capacity to bake your treats.

3 cons of using a double oven

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Higher upfront cost

Double ovens are often more expensive than single ovens. However, although you will pay out more initially, they do give you extra scope. "While purchasing two ovens may require a higher investment upfront, the added value of advanced features and long-term versatility justifies the cost,” says Hopper.

Ultimately, it comes down to your own cooking habits, and whether you can benefit from the ability to use different cooking temperatures at the same time, or need the extra capacity. If not, you're better saving you dollars and opting for a single oven.

Size

If space is a premium in your kitchen, a double wall oven will take up more room than a single oven. However, this will not be the case with a double or single range, as they will be fit flush to your countertop. The exception is if you choose a range that is wider than standard, such as the Thermador Pro Harmony Pro , that features in our best electric ranges buying guide.

Cleaning

There’s an extra chore that comes with owning a double oven, as you’ll need to clean two rather than one. So, if cleaning isn’t your thing, it’s worth looking into buying a double oven with a self-cleaning function. These typically use high temperatures and steam to remove food and grime from the oven, and effectively turn food and grease into ash which can be wiped away.

Some brands, including Miele, offer a Pyrolytic Cleaning function, which Hopper says makes maintaining the ovens effortless, "as the high-temperature setting burns away residue, simplifying cleaning."

What is a single oven?

(Image credit: Hisense)

A single oven is just that — it contains one cooking compartment. However, a single range may also include a space for a pan drawer, and even then, the oven capacity is likely to be slightly larger than that of the largest oven within a double range. But, no matter what is included, the height of the range will always have to align with the top of the countertop.

3 pros of a single oven

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Energy efficiency

“Single ovens are generally more energy-efficient, as they heat up faster and use less power compared to larger or double ovens,” says Hopper. “With modern features, they can help reduce energy consumption while delivering great results.”

While single ovens tend to have a smaller area to heat, Blanchfield adds that they also only have one door, meaning less heat escapes.



Before making a buying decision, it's worth checking to see if the product has earned an Energy Star. If so, it's a clear indication that the product has met the strict energy efficiency criteria, set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the U.S. Department of Energy.

Space saving

“In smaller kitchens, a single oven is a space-saving solution that can easily be wall-hung to free up floor space. When more cooking capacity is needed, modular options allow you to expand without taking up much more room,” says Hopper.

And if you opt for a single electric or gas range, Blanchfield says you can benefit from extra space. “There is often a storage drawer below the oven cavity which can be used to store cookware and kitchen utensils.”

Cost saving

When comparing brands like-for-like, a single oven will, in general, be less expensive than a double oven. Therefore, as Blanchfield explains, "A more traditional single oven may be a more in-budget option. As an added bonus she says they will also require slightly lower installation costs, as you may not need to reconfigure your kitchen or create a larger cut-out.

Bosch 800 Series HE18046U: was $2,599 now $2,899 at ajmadison.com This slide-in convection range gives a sleek built-in aesthetic. It's perfect for families and comes with three telescopic racks and a handy warming drawer. It also has a handy self-cleaning cycle with a 2, 3 or 4-hour cycle. Five burners sit on top with a range of three different powers.

3 cons of a single oven

(Image credit: Samsung)

Smaller capacity

Even though you may not need the extra oven capacity on a day-to-day basis, you may find it limiting when entertaining, especially over Thanksgiving. It can be difficult to rely on a single oven to cook multiple dishes and keep them warm, while entertaining a house full of guests.

However, if a double oven isn’t an option, there are plenty of other methods to expand your cooking capacity. Investing in one of the best air fryers , which can cook food in multiple ways, or one of the best toaster ovens , will up your oven capacity. Alternatively, if you need extra space for pans, it’s worth considering purchasing a portable induction cooktop .

Less flexible

With a single oven you don’t get to cook food at different temperatures, which can be a problem if you’re cooking two difficult foods for the same meal. Using one of the best meat thermometers can help test the internal temperature of protein to make sure it's safe to it, but it can be a juggling act to ensure food is cooked correctly.



Wastes energy

Unlike a double oven, which often has a smaller compartment, you only have the option to turn on the main oven. So even when you just want to heat up plates, or warm through yesterday’s leftovers, you’ll be wasting energy by heating up the whole oven.

Single vs double oven: Which should you get?

Whatever you decide on will depend on your kitchen layout, budget, general usage and cooking requirements. "Both eye-level and lower installations for ovens have their advantages, making the choice largely based on your personal preference on cooking style and kitchen design, and you can get this with either a single or a double oven," says Blanchfield. "Double ovens offer the cooking power of two single ovens in one appliance, making it the right choice for smaller kitchens that cook large amounts of food.”

