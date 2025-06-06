Will your pans work on an induction cooktop? An appliance expert recommends trying this cheap hack

As more of us switch from gas to electric cooking, there’s a growing interest in induction cooktops. However, if you’re not prepared, you could end up forking out for more than you’d bargained for. Unlike gas and electric cooktops, induction cooktops only work with certain pans.

Ryan Adams, Miele kitchen appliance retailer and director at Ati Harrogate, has an ingenious hack to check your pans compatibility before you make the swap. And, if you’re in your kitchen right now, it’s probably staring you in the face.

But before testing out your pans, it’s worth knowing why cooking with induction is different from using one of the best gas ranges or best electric ranges.

Unlike gas and electric cooktops that transfer heat directly, induction heat is transferred differently. Induction cooking transfers heat by creating magnetic currents in the cookware. For an induction cooktop to work, your pans must be magnetic.

This isn’t necessarily a problem if you already have a whole pan drawer of magnetic cookware, but if your pans aren’t compatible, you’ll need to invest in some new ones.

How to test if your pans will work on an induction cooktop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you flip over your pan, you may see a symbol on its bottom, which indicates it’s induction compatible — it looks like a coil. However, if your pans are like mine, they may not include any symbols.

In this instance, you can use Adams’ quick hack to check if your current pans will work on an induction cooktop. And all it takes is a refrigerator magnet — an item that’s probably already holding up your shopping list on your fridge!

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adams says, “If it sticks firmly to the bottom of the pan, it’s likely induction-compatible. However, if the magnet slides off easily, the pan may not have strong enough magnetic properties for efficient heating.”

“Pans made from cast iron, steel, or some types of stainless steel are usually compatible, but materials like aluminum, glass, or ceramic will not work,” he says, and advises, “When shopping for new cookware, bring a magnet to double-check the compatibility before buying.”

Made In Cookware 6-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $555 at Amazon This 6-piece set comprises a 2qt and 8qt saucepan, each with a lid and two 10-inch frying pans. The Made In stainless steel clad set is made from 5 layers of premium metal for a professional-quality heat distribution. With a top layer of 430 stainless steel, these pots and pans will work on any cooktop, including induction.

What happens when you use the wrong pans on an induction cooktop?

If you’re not aware of the pan issue when first purchasing an induction cooktop, you could end up frustrated and forking out more than you’d expected. Adams says, “Using the wrong pans on an induction cooktop can leave you frustrated, as incompatible cookware won’t heat up.”

However, although several different materials are conduction compatible, he has a favorite. “Cast iron and stainless steel pans are great options, but using very high heat can damage their surfaces, wearing down non-stick coatings or causing discoloration on stainless steel. Investing in durable, induction-compatible cookware allows better performance and saves you money over time.”