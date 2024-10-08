I love home design — 5 solar light deals I’d buy right now for Prime Day from just $24

If you want to light up your backyard (or porch) once the sun sets, investing in some of the best solar lights can make a huge difference. And if you’re on the hunt for a bargain, the Amazon Prime Day sale has plenty on offer.

We’ve been looking at deals since the promotions began and have spotted some impressive discounts on solar lights. Right now, these NYMPHY Solar Lights are down to $31 from $64 at Amazon . This is just over 50% slashed off the original price — a substantial saving. And there are more on offer to suit your needs and style. So if you want to bag a great bargain, here are the solar light deals that I’d snap up right now.

Prime Day Solar Light Deals

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $24 @ Amazon

If you want to upgrade your patio to look like an outdoor bistro, these lights will do the trick. These solar-powered string lights are almost 50% off, and will add ambiance to your yard. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours. What's more, the Brightech Ambience Pro LED Outdoor String Lights came up tops in our best solar lights guide.

Aootek New Solar Motion Sensor Lights: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

If you’re after bright floodlights with a security element, these solar lights are a great option. These Aootek solar lights have motion sensors built in to turn on its array of 128 LEDs when it senses movement. The motion sensor can detect people or objects up to 26 feet away in a 120-degree arc, and can be set to one of three modes — motion sensor, permanent on all night, and a smart brightness mode. In addition, these cope well in extreme weather, with impressive brightness. A great deal to snap up.

Rayalon Solar Ground Lights: was $37 now $29 @ Amazon

Solar ground lights are a subtle way of illuminating your pathways,without getting in the way. Simply stake these lights into the ground or lawn to offer a warm light. Once fully charged, these solar ground lights will last for up to eight hours, and are fully waterproof and weather-resistant. These come in a pack of 12.

NYMPHY Solar Lights Outdoor: was $64 now $31 @ Amazon

If you want to brighten up your landscape, this is a great deal. These high-performance, LED lamps need a charging time of 6-8 hours in the sun, to provide a continuous glow for up to 10 hours. In addition, this comes with a 90-degree, adjustable panel and three brightness modes, which will spruce up your space and impress guests. And with 51% slashed off its original price, this deal won’t last long!

Mancra Solar Pathway Lights (x8): was $56 now $39 @ Amazon

These come in a set of eight and are ideal to illuminate walkways and paths. Designed with a durable glass body, it also comes with an IP65 waterproof rating and high-impact resistance. Equipped with a smart light sensor, these offer a warm white illumination to last all night. And with a 30% discount, this makes a great deal to grab.

As a Homes obsessive, I love using solar lights to brighten up my yard and front porch. From Edison-style string lights to landscape lighting, solar lights can transform any space once dusk falls. In addition, they provide a soft, warm glow and ambiance, which is ideal if you’re hosting outdoor gatherings.

I love the practicality of not requiring an electrical plug/sockets, making them versatile to place just about anywhere around your home. These simply self-charge in the sun throughout the day and come to life at night — while saving money and being more sustainable in the process. What’s more, they make a stylish feature in any home.