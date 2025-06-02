7 solar camping gear deals for your next adventure — my top picks from Jackery, Anker and more

Camping season is nearly underway, but just because you're roughing it doesn't mean you can't use some sweet solar gear to keep your gear juiced up and your campsite lit, all night long.

Right now, there are oodles of sweet solar gear deals to be had a variety of online retailers. For example, Jackery is taking up to 50% off some of their best solar generator setups, many of which come bundled with dedicated solar panels to soak up every atom of sunlight that crosses its path. You'll find plenty of solar camping gear on sale at Amazon from $18, too.

Ready to check out some sweet solar deals to keep your camping crew well-lit in just able any outdoor environment? Read on for my top picks.

Best Solar Camping Deals

Teblint LED Camping Lantern: was $39 now $14 at Walmart Save $23 off the Teblint LED Camping Lantern, a compact lighting kit that includes three levels of brightness, a strobe light mode, and even an SOS mode. You get 100W and 600 lumens of brightness, which should be enough to light up roughly 35 square meters of space for about 6 hours. You can charge the lantern via the built-in solar panel or USB port, and the IPX45 rating can hold up to minor splashes if the weather gets dicey. If you’re looking for a cheap solar lantern for the great outdoors, look no further.

Ready Hour 9-in-1 Multi-Function LED Solar Rechargeable Flashlight: was $29 now $18 at campingsurvival.com Take 25% off the Ready Hour 9-in-1 Multi-Function LED Solar Rechargeable Flashlight, which is ideal for avid hikers, campers, and backpackers who occasionally get caught in the dark. This uber-useful camping tool is equipped not only with a 50 mAh built-in solar panel to charge the 2000mAh battery and 200-lumen flashlight, but also a room work light, rope cutter, glass-breaker (for car windows), compass, and built-in magnet for hands-free use. The IP65 waterproof rating can hold up in the rain, and it’s compact enough to toss in a backpack on your way out the door. Note: Use coupon "MEMORIAL25" at checkout to get this price.

Lepwings Camping Lantern: was $42 now $29 at Amazon Save 30% off the Lepwings Camping Lantern, which is a handy thing to have nearby when you’re trying to start a fire for those family s’mores. Whether you’re using it on the patio or at the campsite, you’re bound to appreciate the adjustable lighting that can easily be dimmed between 60 and 280 lumens. The 6000mAh battery lasts up to 80 hours on a single charge, and you recharge via the USB port if the sun is hiding behind the clouds. The IPX4 rating lets this lantern stand up to the occasional squall, too.

Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station (90,000mAh): was $249 now $189 at Amazon Save 24% off the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station, a 90,000mAh battery block capable of 300W output and two-way USB-C fast-charging. Equipped with three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket for all your favorite gadgets, the lightweight box is easy to toss in a backpack, making it an excellent companion for your next tailgating party. Bonus: the built-in lamp will add some extra lumens to your evening when you start losing light.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station: was $1,998 now $1,099 at Amazon Save a whopping 45% off the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, an 1800W solar generator that comes with an IP67 weatherproof rating that’ll hold up to wind, rain, dust, and extreme temperatures swings all year long. This power station makes for an excellent backup generator for your home during the occasional power outage, and it’s a great way to bring all your favorite amenities on your next road trip, camping trip, or tailgating session. You get 11 different ports to charge all your devices, and the whole package is rated for 3,000 battery charge cycles (and 10 full years of battery health).

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2: was $2,349 now $1,499 at jackery.com Save 36% off the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2, a perfectly portable powerhouse with a 2042Wh capacity that churns out 2,200W of juice whenever you need it most. Avid campers and survivalists of all types will love the rugged rating (IP68) and easy-to-carry design, which is equipped with a built-in handle up top. Charge your gear via USB-C, USB-A, or traditional AC output; you can recharge the generator via solar panel, wall outlet, or your car’s cigarette lighter. The whisper-quiet operation keeps noise under 30dB, which won’t bother nearby campers when you’re charging all your gear for the next day’s adventure.