I just got a sneak peek of hundreds of new Home Depot products for spring — here’s the 5 I’d buy

Must-haves for the warm-weather months

EcoSmart Universal Select lightbulb, Home Depot sign and Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet smoker
(Image credit: Future/Shutterstock)

When it comes to big-box stores that carry tens of thousands of products, it can be difficult to know what’s new to shelves and which of those items are worth putting on your radar.

The Tom’s Guide editors (including myself) try to simplify shopping decisions, and having been able to preview tons of the new products that are coming to The Home Depot in 2025, I’ve identified the few that look so good I’m considering buying them myself.

Whether you’re interested in some easy vegetables to grow for beginners, or want to maximize truck storage for your warm-weather adventures, or are simply itching to upgrade your grill, there are spring-ready products coming to The Home Depot for you.

One of my picks can even make your home smarter and safer, while another will solve the struggle of buying the right light bulb.

Most of these products are exclusives at The Home Depot, which you can shop online or in-stores. Some are rolling out later this Spring, while others are already available. Either way, see my stand-out items below.

EcoSmart Universal Select light bulbs

EcoSmart Universal Select lightbulb

(Image credit: Future)

Consider the most annoying thing about buying light bulbs fixed. Going forward, when you brave The Home Depot’s lighting aisle, up to 60% of LED SKUs will be eliminated from the store’s exclusive in-house offerings thanks to the EcoSmart Universal Select collection.

There are so many types of bulbs, varying in shape, wattage, and color temperature, and it can be confusing to know which one you want or need. EcoSmart Universal Select eliminates some of that variation by including two physical switches on each bulb: one that toggles between three wattages and another that can alter the bulb’s color between temperatures (ranging from 2700K to 6500K.)

EcoSmart Universal Select BR40 LED Flood Light Bulb (4-pack)
EcoSmart Universal Select BR40 LED Flood Light Bulb (4-pack): $19.98 at The Home Depot

This Home Depot-exclusive light bulb features two physical switches to adjust wattage and color temperature.

View Deal

I think it’s a game-changer because it means one bulb can be adjusted to fit multiple needs. By proxy, you reduce the risk of buying the wrong bulb and having to deal with returns. A full lineup of EcoSmart Universal Select bulbs launch in April, but for now, you can try out the floodlight, available in a 4-pack for about $20.

Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet smoker

Traeger Woodridge Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Available now, the new Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet smoker and grill is primed to be this year’s hottest outdoor cooking appliance. As an update to the Traeger 575, the Woodridge goes big on smarts with an app that takes all the guesswork out of the smoking experience.

The Woodridge Pro is also upgraded with a bigger surface, more accessories, and a larger hopper with a latch in the back to change pellets should you want to change the flavor. We’ve already had the chance to conduct a rated Traeger Woodridge Pro review and can vouch that it’s as full-featured as a smoker gets.

Traeger Woodridge Pro
Traeger Woodridge Pro: $999 at The Home Depot

This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.

View Deal

For $999, the Woodridge Pro is a bit of an investment, but once you’ve tasted the barbecue this thing can produce, you might find it’s worth every penny.

Burpee Garden-Ready Herbs and Veggies

Burpee Pepper

(Image credit: Future)

Starting a garden can be intimidating, but Burpee’s Garden-Ready Herbs and Veggie planters look to make growing your own grub a little easier. With plants that have been tailored to your specific geographic location and already sprouted, your garden will be set up for success this season.

I myself don’t have the greenest of thumbs, yet after learning about Burpee’s offerings, I feel empowered to grow. The information cards in every plant provide foolproof details on each’s sunlight and water needs, as well as the timeframe of when to expect fruits and vegetables to be ready.

What’s more, Burpee developed a vegetable of the year exclusive to The Home Depot, which should be rolling into the Garden Centers soon. It’s called the Capeliente Pepper, and it’s basically a version of a jalapeño. I don’t know about you, but I can almost taste this summer’s spicy margaritas. Now, all I need are a pair of the best gardening gloves.

Kidde Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Kidde Ring Smart Smoke Alarm

(Image credit: Future)

Did you know that you’re supposed to replace your smoke detector every 10 years? But whether you’re due for a replacement or not, the Kidde Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm is a good pick for that extra piece of mind, especially if you’re going to be traveling this spring and summer.

Partnered with Ring, this smoke detector can automatically call emergency services in the event of a fire. That means, even if you’re not able to check your Ring app, help will be sent. This smoke alarm in particular is capable of differentiating food smoke from actual fire smoke, so you shouldn’t experience false alarms from the kitchen.

As the daughter of a firefighter and existing Ring customer, this is precisely the kind of smart home device I want protecting my home. It helps that it starts at $54, which is a bargain for a full-featured smoke detector.

Makita MakTrak modular truck storage

Makita MakTrak

(Image credit: Future)

In 2024, there were 2.3 million pick up trucks purchased in the U.S. — and thanks to Makita, there’s now a storage solution that’s made specifically for those drivers to take their tools chests on-the-go.

The Makita MakTrak modular storage system is built around a wheeled rail, complete with a Gecko Grip handle for easy vehicle loading and unloading. You can tack on interconnecting storage bins of various sizes, each with dual hinges thus the ability to open the lids from either side.

Makita MakTrak Rolling Tool Chest
Makita MakTrak Rolling Tool Chest: $249 at The Home Depot

Makita's MakTrak system was designed to help pick-up truck owners manage their storage, whether it's for tools or hobby gear. This modular system can be configured based on your needs, with bins of all different sizes able to interlock for convenience.

View Deal

Although it’s pitched for tools, I immediately imagined MakTrak for fishing gear, mobile craft studios, and long-haul drivers who just need their essentials well organized. It looks great altogether, and it’s even better than it fits under a truck’s bed cover. It starts at $249 with additional chests starting at $32.

