Home Depot just fixed the most annoying thing about replacing light bulbs — and I can't believe it's taken this long

I'll be changing the light bulbs in my entire house

EcoSmart Universal Select light bulb
(Image credit: Future)

The Home Depot’s lighting aisle is among the scariest places in retail to find yourself (yes, even more so than the store’s Halloween section.)

Shopping for LED light bulbs is one of those tasks that seems like it should be simple, but ends up being a decision-making nightmare more often than not.

With its new EcoSmart Universal Select bulb collection, The Home Depot is hoping to make this very experience a little less intimidating. Not only will this collection cut down the number of styles on Home Depot shelves by up to 60% depending on the bulb shape, but it will provide shoppers like me with the kind of flexibility that I can’t believe we didn’t have sooner.

There are so many types of bulbs, varying in shape, wattage, and color temperature. A EcoSmart Universal Select eliminates some of that variation by including two physical switches on each bulb: one that toggles between three wattages and another that can alter the bulb’s color between temperatures (ranging from 2700K to 6500K.)

This is a game-changer because it means one bulb can be adjusted to fit multiple needs, or that there’s a greater likelihood you’re purchasing a compatible bulb for your fixture.

If you’ve ever failed with a light bulb purchase before, you might’ve learned that different sockets often have different wattage requirements. With the EcoSmart Universal Select series, the bulbs can be switched to the correct wattage needed for the socket.

You really only need to focus on finding the right bulb shape, like A19 or floodlight, and the rest is handled by the built-in adaptability of the bulb. The ability to curate the color to your preference is, in my opinion, an added bonus. That said, I wouldn’t want to be guilty of making any home lighting mistakes.

EcoSmart Universal Select BR40 LED Flood Light Bulb (4-pack)
EcoSmart Universal Select BR40 LED Flood Light Bulb (4-pack): $19.98 at The Home Depot

This Home Depot-exclusive light bulb features two physical switches to adjust wattage and color temperature.



Ultimately, what makes these bulbs so interesting is that they help with decision paralysis and make what should be straightforward, more straightforward. You don’t need to be an electrician or home improvement enthusiast to buy the right bulbs.

Now, while these aren’t smart bulbs, and you won’t be able to control them via an app, the ability to adjust the temperature and wattage manually is probably enough for most people — especially those who are slow to adopt or against smart home devices.

EcoSmart Universal Select bulbs are already rolling out in certain styles, with the indoor floodlight BR40 priced at $19.98 for a four-pack. That is almost double the price of a non Universal Select-unit from The Home Depot's exclusive lighting brand, but between the wattage and color flexibility, it seems like a good investment considering LED bulbs like these can last up to 10 years.

