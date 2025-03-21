I got an exclusive look at Home Depot's 'Skelly' refresh for Halloween 2025, and it'll turn your house into the neighborhood's hottest attraction

Home Depot’s 12-foot yard skeleton, better known as Skelly, is easily the internet’s favorite Halloween decoration. For 2025, The Home Depot is adding to the Skelly collection with Skelly Ultra, a smaller but tech-packed version that I already know is going to be spooky season’s must-have decoration.

I got an early look at Skelly Ultra at The Home Depot’s Store Managers Meeting (SMM), the company’s annual conference where some upcoming products are previewed, primarily for internal purposes. The show floor had a staged space celebrating the halfway mark to Halloween, with this new spin on Skelly front-and-center.

At 6.5 feet, Skelly Ultra isn’t going to tower over your house like its comically-large $300 counterpart, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in animatronics.

The Home Depot turned this Skelly into a fully interactive experience complete with moving arms, LED lighting, a Bluetooth speaker, and support for app-controlled interactions.

Skelly Ultra comes with five preset recordings and the ability to create up to 30-second custom recordings through the compatible app. Whether you want it to bark menacingly at kids or crack terrible, yet Halloween-appropriate dad jokes, the choice is yours.

Since you can stream music through Skelly Ultra’s built-in speaker, I would personally dress it up as a creepy DJ for my front yard to blast all the best Halloween hits.

But it’s not just Halloween that Skelly Ultra is good for. One of the best things of the original Skelly (which, I’ll clarify is also returning for 2025) is the recessed LCD LifeEyes that squint and blink. Skelly Ultra continues LifeEyes, including seasonal eye themes such as birthday confetti, St. Patrick’s Day clovers, dragons, and even the American flag.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Translation: you can make an excuse to keep Skelly Ultra out all year round. I fully expect to see Skelly Ultra in Santa hats, 4th of July sunglasses, and maybe even a leprechaun outfit across social media once it’s out.

The Home Depot hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for Skelly Ultra yet, but given how hard it is to get your hands on the OG Skelly, this new one is probably going to sell out fast. Even with all the added features, I’m guessing it’ll be priced lower than the 12-foot version, maybe in the $150-$200 ballpark.

Besides being more affordable, Skelly Ultra is way more practical for more people given its reasonable height. Plus, it's a fun way to make Halloween setups of any size feel less static and more interactive.

So if you love Halloween and take your decor planning seriously, keep an eye out for more information on when Skelly Ultra will hit stores.