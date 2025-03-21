I got an exclusive look at Home Depot's 'Skelly' refresh for Halloween 2025, and it'll turn your house into the neighborhood's hottest attraction

News
By published

Skelly Ultra is 6.5-feet tall and features animatronics

Skelly Ultra The Home Depot Skeleton for Halloween 2025
(Image credit: Future)

Home Depot’s 12-foot yard skeleton, better known as Skelly, is easily the internet’s favorite Halloween decoration. For 2025, The Home Depot is adding to the Skelly collection with Skelly Ultra, a smaller but tech-packed version that I already know is going to be spooky season’s must-have decoration.

I got an early look at Skelly Ultra at The Home Depot’s Store Managers Meeting (SMM), the company’s annual conference where some upcoming products are previewed, primarily for internal purposes. The show floor had a staged space celebrating the halfway mark to Halloween, with this new spin on Skelly front-and-center.

@tomsguide

♬ original sound - Tom’s Guide

At 6.5 feet, Skelly Ultra isn’t going to tower over your house like its comically-large $300 counterpart, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in animatronics.

The Home Depot turned this Skelly into a fully interactive experience complete with moving arms, LED lighting, a Bluetooth speaker, and support for app-controlled interactions.

Skelly Ultra comes with five preset recordings and the ability to create up to 30-second custom recordings through the compatible app. Whether you want it to bark menacingly at kids or crack terrible, yet Halloween-appropriate dad jokes, the choice is yours.

Since you can stream music through Skelly Ultra’s built-in speaker, I would personally dress it up as a creepy DJ for my front yard to blast all the best Halloween hits.

But it’s not just Halloween that Skelly Ultra is good for. One of the best things of the original Skelly (which, I’ll clarify is also returning for 2025) is the recessed LCD LifeEyes that squint and blink. Skelly Ultra continues LifeEyes, including seasonal eye themes such as birthday confetti, St. Patrick’s Day clovers, dragons, and even the American flag.

Skelly Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

Translation: you can make an excuse to keep Skelly Ultra out all year round. I fully expect to see Skelly Ultra in Santa hats, 4th of July sunglasses, and maybe even a leprechaun outfit across social media once it’s out.

The Home Depot hasn’t revealed pricing or availability for Skelly Ultra yet, but given how hard it is to get your hands on the OG Skelly, this new one is probably going to sell out fast. Even with all the added features, I’m guessing it’ll be priced lower than the 12-foot version, maybe in the $150-$200 ballpark.

Besides being more affordable, Skelly Ultra is way more practical for more people given its reasonable height. Plus, it's a fun way to make Halloween setups of any size feel less static and more interactive.

So if you love Halloween and take your decor planning seriously, keep an eye out for more information on when Skelly Ultra will hit stores.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is the managing editor of social and video at Tom’s Guide. She writes about smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and some cooking appliances, too. Kate appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following if you don't already. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her taking up a new sport, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dreame X50 Ultra being tested at the Dreame store opening
I got a first look at the Dreame X50 Ultra — here's 3 reasons why I can't wait to try it for myself
Toy Fair 2025 awards
Best of Toy Fair 2025: The top 11 new toys from LEGO, Hasbro, Mattel and more
EcoSmart Universal Select lightbulb
Home Depot just fixed the most annoying thing about replacing light bulbs — and I can't believe it's taken this long
Roborock Saros Z70
This new robot vacuum has a robotic arm that can pick up your socks
Lockly styla smart lock
The 7 best smart home gadgets of CES 2025
An image of the Seemour app on a smartphone showing a notification image of a cat with a caption.
This new AI smart home app lets your house tell you how its day was — yes, really
Latest in Home
the breville dose control pro, called sage dose control pro in the uk, a silver coffee grinder with 60 grind settings and labeled grind size adjustment
The Breville Dose Control Pro is one of the most divisive coffee grinders — here’s why I disagree with the haters
the clever dripper, a brown transparent plastic manual coffee maker with a handle and a sluice feature in the bottom to keep water inside
The Clever Dripper is a whole new way to brew coffee — and I think it’s easier than a French Press
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
Skelly Ultra The Home Depot Skeleton for Halloween 2025
I got an exclusive look at Home Depot's 'Skelly' refresh for Halloween 2025, and it'll turn your house into the neighborhood's hottest attraction
Washing machine in laundry room
7 laundry myths debunked by the experts
Sourdough Sidekick
Feeding your sourdough starter just got a lot easier with this new smart gadget
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S25 Plus vs S25
Satellite messaging on Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 just landed on 3 more carriers
L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have their bags packed for Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Four Seasons&quot;
Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date
back of Iris Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know
Razer Blade
Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sit on the hood of a truck in &quot;Twisters&quot;
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
More about home
the breville dose control pro, called sage dose control pro in the uk, a silver coffee grinder with 60 grind settings and labeled grind size adjustment

The Breville Dose Control Pro is one of the most divisive coffee grinders — here’s why I disagree with the haters
the clever dripper, a brown transparent plastic manual coffee maker with a handle and a sluice feature in the bottom to keep water inside

The Clever Dripper is a whole new way to brew coffee — and I think it’s easier than a French Press
L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have their bags packed for Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Four Seasons&quot;

Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date
See more latest
Most Popular
L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have their bags packed for Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Four Seasons&quot;
Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S25 Plus vs S25
Satellite messaging on Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 just landed on 3 more carriers
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae appearing in an advert for Perplexity
Perplexity just brought in a 'Squid Game' star to convince you to ditch Google
Razer Blade
Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops
back of Iris Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
YouTube logo on smart TV with remote control
YouTube's next big upgrade is right around the corner — here's what we just learned
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sit on the hood of a truck in &quot;Twisters&quot;
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
EcoSmart Universal Select lightbulb
Home Depot just fixed the most annoying thing about replacing light bulbs — and I can't believe it's taken this long
vivo x200 ultra camera array
Vivo’s next premium phone could have a camera unlike anything we’ve seen before — here’s how