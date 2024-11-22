Hurry! The Blink Mini 2 security camera just crashed to $19 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday deals on security cameras are in full swing, and this discount on the Blink Mini 2 caught my attention. The latest version of Amazon's budget-friendly camera has dropped to just $19, making premium features like color night vision surprisingly affordable.

Having tested this camera, we can say it delivers impressive value even at its regular price. Our review noted its "rich color night vision" and versatile mounting options, while the weatherproof design means you're not limited to indoor use.

Amazon Blink Mini 2 : was $39 now $19 at Amazon Don't let its size fool you — the Blink Mini 2 packs some impressive features into its compact frame. This weather-ready camera handles both indoor and outdoor surveillance, with color night vision and person detection making it smarter than its price suggests. While our review noted some audio limitations, it's hard to fault what you get for the money, especially if you're already in the Alexa ecosystem.

The Blink Mini 2 proves budget doesn't mean basic. The 1080p HD camera captures clear footage, with person detection helping reduce false alerts. While daytime colors might be less vibrant than pricier competitors, the camera truly shines in low light conditions. As noted in our review, "with just infared it was harder to make out the design and even the letters on my shirt, but I could make out facial features."

The clean, ad-free app interface sets it apart from competitors, offering easy access to live feeds and recorded clips. For Alexa users, the integration is particularly strong. You can view feeds on Echo Show displays or even use it as a doorbell chime when paired with a Blink doorbell.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the Blink Mini 2's standout features is its deep integration with Amazon's ecosystem. You can view up to four camera feeds simultaneously on your TV with a Fire TV stick, while Echo Show displays give you quick access to live feeds through voice commands or touch controls. This level of smart home compatibility is impressive at this price point.

At $19, Amazon's Blink Mini 2 offers solid value for anyone wanting to start or expand their home security setup. The weatherproof design and color night vision are features usually found in more expensive cameras, while the straightforward app experience makes it accessible for security camera newcomers.