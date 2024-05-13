Dyson unveils its first wet floor cleaner — our first impressions of the WashG1

Hot on the heels of its latest wet and dry vacuum launch, Dyson has announced its first-ever dedicated wet floor cleaner. The Wash G1 is designed to remove wet and dry debris at the same time, but will it be a stand-in for your vacuum?

Featuring two individually powered, counter-rotating rollers, the Wash G1 separates dirty and clean water with two independent tanks, and it also features a debris tray for easy disposal of dry debris.

I've tested several wet floor cleaners in my time reviewing the best vacuum cleaners, and I've always found that they come up a little short in the suction department. To get the most out of them, I've typically run my vacuum around my hard floors to pick up any dry debris before breaking out my wet floor cleaner to remove dried-on stains and splashes, so when Dyson told me their new Wash G1 Wet Floor Cleaner could tackle wet and dry debris at once, I was a little skeptical to see how it would hold up.

We know the Wash G1 will be available to buy later this year, although the exact dates have yet to be announced. Ahead of our full review, I put it to the test in Dyson's London showroom. Here are my first impressions.

Dyson Wash G1: main features

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who's used wet floor cleaners before, the immediate cons that come to mind for these products include the fussy process of cleaning out a mucky water tank, the wet crumbs and hairs that get caked in the cleaning head, and the limited reach of the roller brush that make me want to break out my mop and get into the little corners I couldn't quite reach with the wet floor cleaner. Dyson has, to its credit, recognised all of these drawbacks in its specs.

Dyson Wash G1 specs

Microfiber filament rollers counter-rotating to tackle spills, debris and dried-on stains at once

Separation technology to divide wet and dry debris at source, making disposal and maintenance easier and more hygienic

Manoeuvrability thanks to the matched pace of the counter-rotating rollers, which create a lightweight feeling during use

Rollers span the full width of the cleaner head for edge-to-edge cleaning

Easy-clean water containers, with no hard-to-reach edges for dirt and grime to build up

A removable debris tray in the roller head that slots in and out for easy disposal

Customised hydration control depending on your floor type and the cleaning required

First impressions of the Dyson Wash G1

(Image credit: Future)

"Most of us vacuum our homes regularly. But whilst wet cleaning is considered a necessary chore globally, many of us don’t know why we do it beyond the vague notion of hygiene. In fact, cleaning with water is essential to rehydrate and remove tough, dried-on stains" says Charlie Park, Vice President of Dyson Home Engineering at Dyson.

Most of us have hard floors in our home, but unless your home is entirely carpet-free, the Dyson Wash G1 probably won't replace your vacuum entirely. If, like me, you break out a steam cleaner every month or so for a proper deep clean on your laminate and tiles, it could well do away with the need for a double-clean on your kitchen tiles.

(Image credit: Future)

When I put the Wash G1 to the test in the Dyson showroom, they let me throw cereal, squirt ketchup and pour coffee all over their wooden floors. In a nod to my own kitchen, they even went to the effort of pre-drying some coffee stains onto their floors.

It can handle dry debris

Admittedly a little clunkily, it was able to chow down a handful of cheerios and store them in its debris tray while it tackled spills. In areas with a lot of debris or footfall such as a busy kitchen, you may need to sweep up larger debris so as not to overfill the tray. It's got quite a small capacity.

Water dried quickly

If you have wooden floorboards, you'll know that it's not idea to leave them wet as this can make them warp or discolor. The Wash G1 did leave behind some wet patches, as to be expected, but these dried very quickly and wouldn't cause disruption in a busy hallway.

Dried-on stains took some scrubbing

It took a few passes to get up those dried-on coffee stains. This is because they need to be re-hydrated before they can be washed away, so one pass won't do the job. However, because the counter-rotating rollers almost created the feeling that the Wash G1 was levitating, I didn't mind spending a bit longer in troublesome areas.

Emptying couldn't be easier

It's the sort of thing that you don't consider when the product is squeaky clean in the showroom, but if the cleaning compartments require a good scrub to get clean, you'll be staring at a grubby dirty water tank when your wet floor cleaner is on its base. I really liked that Dyson created a water tank that can be cleaned super easily — no hard-to-reach angles or tight spots where dirt can build up.

Is the Dyson Wash G1 any good?

(Image credit: Dyson)

Upon first impressions, this is a wet floor cleaner I can get behind. You won't catch me throwing out my current vacuum though. I still need its versatility to tackle my stairs and pick up dust from my carpet. Don't forget that Dyson also recently released its Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, which includes a mopping head attachment alongside the regular attachments you'd get from a Dyson. We'll put these two options head-to-head in our review.