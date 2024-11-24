How to keep squirrels out of your shed — 5 expert tips for winter

As temperatures drop, squirrels will seek warmth and shelter in garden sheds — and they're not the tidiest houseguests. While you might already know gardener-approved tactics to keep pests away or have learned how to stop squirrels from eating your pumpkins during spooky season, protecting your shed requires specific strategies.

"Squirrels can chew through wood, aluminum and plastic to create holes in weak parts of a building," warns Laura Bamborough from Garden Buildings Direct. "This can damage the structure of your shed, as well as cause harm to your plants and lawn." While plants that repel squirrels might help protect your garden, your shed needs extra protection. And since it's illegal to relocate grey squirrels as they're non-native species, we need to focus on deterrence.

These opportunistic feeders are particularly attracted to sheds storing nuts and seeds, but with the right approach, you can protect your garden building without harming these curious critters. Let's dive into the 5 expert-approved tips.

1. Create physical barriers (Image: © Pexels) Start with sealing any potential entry points. Cover small openings with steel wool or wire mesh, and use sealant to close gaps around your shed. For extra protection, install metal or plastic guards around nearby trees to prevent squirrels from using them as launch pads.

2. Use natural repellents (Image: © Shutterstock) Your kitchen likely holds some effective squirrel deterrents. These curious critters have sensitive noses and dislike strong scents like cayenne pepper, ground chili peppers, and pepper flakes. Coffee grounds, peppermint, and apple cider vinegar also work well — sprinkle these around your shed's perimeter without harming your plants.

3. Install smart deterrents (Image: © Shutterstock) Motion-activated devices can effectively discourage unwanted visitors. Consider installing lights or sprinklers near your shed — the sudden movement startles squirrels while the sprinklers help maintain your lawn.

4. Maintain your garden (Image: © Shutterstock) Remove potential food sources around your shed. Squirrels are opportunistic eaters, so clear away nuts, fruits, vegetables, and fungi. Use squirrel-resistant bird feeders instead of loose food, and trim back branches that could serve as bridges to your shed.

Icreer Store Squirrel Proof Bird Feeders: was $59 now $39 at Amazon This clever feeder actually delivers on its squirrel-proof promise — the weight-activated perches close when heavier visitors try their luck. The 5.5lb capacity means less frequent refills, while the weatherproof design keeps seeds dry in rain. Nice touches include an easy-clean bottom and included cleaning brush. A practical gift for bird watchers tired of feeding the neighborhood squirrels.

5. Deploy decoy predators (Image: © Pexels) Place fake owls strategically around your shed and garden. Remember to move them occasionally — squirrels are smart and will notice if your owl hasn't moved in weeks.

While protecting your shed, remember that squirrels are just one of many garden visitors. For year-round pest management, check out our guides on 5 active pests to watch out for this winter — and expert tips to prevent them, and How to get rid of squirrels without hurting them. Before using any chemical solutions, read 9 things to consider before using pesticide in your yard. With these resources, you'll be ready to handle any critters that come your way.