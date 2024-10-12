How to squirrel-proof your Halloween pumpkins — 5 tips to keep the pests away

As fall is well underway and porch decorations feature those beloved orange pumpkins, a sinister threat lurks in the shadows — or rather, scampers across your yard in broad daylight. That's right, we're talking about squirrels, the fluffy-tailed menaces that view your carefully carved jack-o'-lanterns as an all-you-can-eat buffet.

A punctured pumpkin can be a telltale sign you have pests in your yard, and while these bushy-tailed bandits might look cute, they're anything but when it comes to preserving your seasonal décor. But fear not, fellow pumpkin enthusiasts! Before you resign yourself to a season of half-eaten decorations, you should try these tips for keeping squirrels away from your pumpkins.

You might already know some gardener-approved tactics to keep pests away, or plants that repel squirrels and keep them out of your yard. But in this guide we've included some surprisingly effective tips to save your seasonal pumpkins. So, grab your favorite fall-scented candle, cozy up with a warm cocoa, and let's dive into how to outsmart these gourd-gobbling critters and keep your pumpkins pristine until the frost settles in.

1. Spice up your pumpkins (Image: © Future) Turn your pumpkins into a spicy surprise for squirrels. Mix hot sauce or cayenne pepper with water in a spray bottle, then generously coat your pumpkins. The spicy flavor will deter most squirrels without harming them. Remember to reapply after rain or heavy dew for continued protection. For an extra kick, you can also sprinkle some chili powder directly on the pumpkin's surface. Just be sure to wash your pumpkins thoroughly before bringing them indoors or carving them.

2. Deploy a water defense (Image: © Shutterstock) Turn your garden hose into a squirrel deterrent by setting up a motion-activated sprinkler system around your pumpkins. These clever devices, usually used to scare off larger pests, work just as well on squirrels. When a furry intruder approaches your prized gourds, the sprinkler will suddenly burst into action, giving them a harmless but startling shower. Position one or more of these sprinklers strategically around your pumpkin display. The sudden burst of water not only startles squirrels but also creates an unpredictable environment that they'll prefer to avoid. As a bonus, your pumpkins will get a refreshing spritz now and then!

3. Apply pet hair (Image: © Getty Images) Put your furry friends to work in your pumpkin protection efforts. Collect hair from your dog or cat (or borrow some from a pet-owning friend) and sprinkle it around your pumpkins. The scent of predators can be a powerful deterrent for squirrels. You can place the hair in small mesh bags or simply scatter it around your pumpkin display. Refresh the hair every few days, especially after rain. This method not only helps protect your pumpkins but also puts pet grooming sessions to good use!

4. Use natural repellents (Image: © Shutterstock) Harness the power of nature to keep squirrels at bay. Plant peppermint, marigolds, or mustard near your pumpkins. These plants naturally repel squirrels with their strong scents while adding a lovely touch to your fall garden. If you have essentials oils to hand, you could try soaking cotton balls in peppermint or citrus oil, and placing them around your pumpkins. And as squirrels hate strong scents, you could also leave a border of coffee grounds around your pumpkins or pumpkin display to keep the squirrels at bay. Refresh every few days for continued effectiveness.

5. Offer a decoy feast (Image: © Shutterstock) Set up a squirrel feeding station away from your pumpkins to distract these furry foragers. Create a squirrel buffet with a variety of nuts, seeds, or dried corn. Place this feast in a far corner of your yard, preferably near trees or shrubs where squirrels feel safe. You can even get creative with DIY squirrel feeders made from recycled materials. By providing an alternative food source, you're not only protecting your pumpkins but also creating an opportunity for some entertaining backyard wildlife watching!

While protecting your pumpkins, remember that squirrels are just one of many garden visitors. For year-round pest management, check out our guides on 5 active pests to watch out for this winter — and expert tips to prevent them, and How to get rid of squirrels without hurting them. Before using any chemical solutions, read 9 things to consider before using pesticide in your yard. With these resources, you'll be ready to handle any critters that come your way.