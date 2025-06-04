This coffee grounds trick can help keep squirrels away from your garden and bird feeders

If you enjoy gardening and spending time in your yard, you are very likely a nature lover, but there is one animal that could be causing havoc.

Squirrels cause a mess in my yard, which is why I was interested to discover about the kitchen staple that could deter them from entering.

I can’t deny that squirrels are cute animals. I often chuckle when I see them darting along the top of my fences and launching themselves into my trees, but despite their comic antics, they cause me and my yard a ton of distress.

As soon as I plant my spring bulbs, the pesky squirrels dig them up, leaving a depleted array of tulips and daffodils. And, when I plant a new flower, they are rooting around in the soft soil to find a tasty treat, leaving behind evidence where they have dug. Squirrels are also masters at spotting when I've refilled my bird feeder, which is when they truly display their acrobatic skills.

Apart from damaging plants and squirreling away bulbs, these little mammals can also cause problems with sheds. Laura Bamborough, from Garden Buildings Direct, says, “Squirrels can chew through wood, aluminum and plastic to create holes in weak parts of a building, which can damage the structure of your shed.”

However, Bamborough has an easy solution to deter squirrels from your garden and shed without causing them harm, and you’ll find the quick fix in your kitchen cupboard.

Squirrels detest the smell of coffee

When the weather permits, you’ll find me sitting outside in my yard with a steaming cup of joe each morning, and as it turns out, this could be the solution to my squirrel woes, according to Bamborough.

She says that squirrels have strong noses and find certain scents unpleasant, which will repel them from your yard and shed. One of the magical ingredients that squirrels find repulsive is coffee grounds, which are readily available in most kitchens.

So, when you’ve made your fresh cup of coffee, don’t discard the coffee grounds; save them to use as a free squirrel repellent.

Bamborough suggests sprinkling the coffee grounds around your garden without harming any of your plants or lawn. The scent will put the squirrels off without causing harm.

Other nature squirrel repellents

Apart from coffee grounds, there are other strongly scented cooking ingredients that squirrels detest. Bamborough says that squirrels will also turn their noses up at cayenne pepper, ground chili peppers, and pepper flakes, as well as peppermint and apple cider vinegar.