The best budget security camera we've tested is down to just $64 on Amazon now

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the best security cameras we've tested. Its compact, weatherproof body can be installed anywhere indoors and out. Plus it runs on AA batteries for up to two years so there's no charging downtime when you need to replace them. This adaptability is what makes the best outdoor security cameras so pricey.

Right now, Blink’s Outdoor 4 (4th gen) is just $64 at Amazon. That's a savings of over $35 off its regular $100 price tag and its lowest price ever.

Blink Outdoor 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

This fully wireless security camera shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors day or night. It earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-home-security-cameras" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6552803&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fblink-outdoor-4-1-camera-wireless-1080p-security-system-with-up-to-two-year-battery-life-black%2F6552803.p%3FskuId%3D6552803&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$64 @ Best Buy

In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we praised its sharp 1080p camera that accurately caught motion events on our test property all day and night. You can view its live feed and recorded footage from Blink's comprehensive app. This easy-to-use interface lets you adjust clip lengths for easier sharing, control light brightness, and create custom motion zones. The Blink Outdoor 4 comes equipped with person detection to reduce false alerts. Not only does this cut down on notifications but it also greatly extends the camera's battery life.

Like most security cameras, the advanced person detection feature and cloud video storage requires you to subscribe to a monthly plan. This starts from Blink Basic at $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud. You can store video locally using the Blink Sync Module 2 ($49, Amazon) and your own USB thumb drive.

This security camera uses infrared night vision to light up subjects in the dark. While it does a decent job on its own, you can drastically improve its lowlight performance with the Blink Outdoor Floodlight Mount ($39, Amazon). The cube-shaped camera pops into this D-cell battery-powered accessory and clips onto your vinyl siding without running wiring or drilling holes into your home. Its 700-lumen light output boosts the camera's visibility greatly and reaches well over 15 feet away. That's plenty to illuminate walking paths or spotlight people as they approach for a stronger outdoor security setup that will deter any potential trespassers.