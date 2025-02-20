Ring finally offers 2K video with Outdoor Cam Plus security camera

While Ring's devices have often ranked among the best home security cameras, they've generally been lacking in one area when compared with the likes of Arlo, Wyze, and Eufy. Up to this point, the top resolution for Ring's security cameras has been 1080p, where competitors offer both 2K and 4K options.

That's changing (somewhat) with the just-announced Ring Outdoor Cam Plus, the first from the company to offer a resolution of 2K. In addition, the camera has a 160° diagonal, 140° horizontal, and 80° vertical field of view, as well as low-light sight, which will give you a color image, even in poorly lit conditions.

(Image credit: Ring)

Similar to Ring's existing outdoor cameras, the Outdoor Cam Plus can be mounted on walls or ceilings, and it has multiple power options available including plug-in, battery and solar panel. It’s durable and weather-resistant enough to handle exterior conditions, and can operate in temperatures from -4°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C).

Unlike some of Ring's other outdoor cameras, the Outdoor Cam Plus does not have a built-in spotlight.

When paired with a Ring Home Premium subscription ($19.99/month), 24/7 recording is also available – as is the AI-powered Smart Video Search which allows users to quickly locate specific moments captured by Ring cameras. However, Ring's subscription plans start at $4.99/month, with a more limited feature set, but with 180 days of video history.

The Outdoor Cam Plus is available for preorder starting today, February 20th, for $99.99 at Ring.com or at Amazon and will ship starting March 26. It comes in either white or black.

More from Tom's Guide